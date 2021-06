An arthritic alligator is back at its Wisconsin zoo home after staging a surprising three-day breakout.Rex, an elderly and “unathletic” gator, managed to get out of his enclosure at Doc’s Zoo, much to the amazement of owner Steve “Doc” Hopkins. “The only thing I can think is maybe he was pumping iron all during Covid or something and planned his escape. I don’t know,” Hopkins told WLUK.“There was no sign of the enclosure being breached in any way or the gator digging underneath or anything. It’s just very strange. This has never happened before.”And he added: “The old gator is...