LSU keeping mask requirement in place
Despite Tuesday’s lifting of the statewide mask mandate, LSU today announced it would continue requiring faculty, staff and students to wear masks. In a letter addressed to the university community, LSU interim president Tom Galligan and Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie reinforced the school’s current guidelines regarding mask-wearing, which require masks on campus while indoors and within 6 feet of others outdoors. They point to safety as the primary factor behind their rationale.www.businessreport.com