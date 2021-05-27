Cancel
LSU keeping mask requirement in place

By Caitie Burkes
Baton Rouge Business Report
 11 days ago

Despite Tuesday’s lifting of the statewide mask mandate, LSU today announced it would continue requiring faculty, staff and students to wear masks. In a letter addressed to the university community, LSU interim president Tom Galligan and Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie reinforced the school’s current guidelines regarding mask-wearing, which require masks on campus while indoors and within 6 feet of others outdoors. They point to safety as the primary factor behind their rationale.

www.businessreport.com
