Tarrant County, TX

Judge Says Juvenile Arrest OBVIOUS Outcome Of Liking The Rap Music

By Joe Patrice
abovethelaw.com
 8 days ago

Every article you’re going to see in the coming days about Judge Alex Kim of Tarrant County, Texas — including, frankly, this one — is going to be ripping his casual deployment of racially loaded stereotypes and willingness to go ahead and come right out and say it in open court. So let’s take a few seconds to focus on the places where Judge Kim not only gets it right, but proves to be a better and more conscientious judge than many of his peers around the country.

