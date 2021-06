As the CEO and co-founder of a 100% virtual small business focused on the remote workspace, I have viewed thousands of remote job postings and written dozens of my own. Since our company launched in 2007, I have witnessed remote job offerings expand to practically every industry, watched onsite businesses transition to hybrid employers that also offer home-based jobs, and marveled at flexible employment becoming a widespread necessity in the 2020s. In fact, more than 36 million US professionals are expected to work remotely by 2025. This is an 87% increase in the telecommuting contingent of the labor force compared to pre-2020 figures, according to Upwork’s “Future Workforce Pulse Report.”