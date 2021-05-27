E3 2021 hasn't even started yet, and it's already exhausting
This year's E3 is competition with dozens of digital events and it's a mess. E3 2021 hasn't even started yet and I'm already sick of it. In previous years, the Electronic Entertainment Expo was a time of celebration for gamers. it was a massive social event that was essentially the Super Bowl for nerds (though minus the football game, only leaving in the commercials). For one week, fans of the industry got to pal around and enjoy a few exciting days of announcements that would set the stage for the next year of their gaming life.www.inverse.com