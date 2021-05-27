E3 2021 hasn't even started yet, and it's already exhausting

The moment we waited for has finally arrived. As more details come to light for E3 2021, the ESA has announced that there will be an E3 2021 Awards Show on June 15, the last day of the four-day virtual E3 event. The Awards Show will cap off as the bookend of the power-packed showcase by honoring prestigious awards to games revealed during E3 while kicking off new game titles not released before. Though the timeslot for the Awards Show itself has not been confirmed yet, we do know that it will be hosted by the prominent industry figures Jacki Jing, Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, and Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller.