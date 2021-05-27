Cancel
"We Are Not Machines" - Oleksandr Zinchenko Reveals Nerves and Dreams Among Man City Camp Ahead of Champions League Final

By Sam Puddephatt
CityXtra
CityXtra
The Ukranian international spoke to Manchester City ahead of this weekend's Champions League final, with questions asked about his feelings towards the fixture, what will be the difference between the sides, and his expectations for next season.

Speaking about his feelings going into the Champions League final, Oleksandr Zinchenko revealed his excitement at the prospect of stepping out onto the field in Porto, but didn't hide his nerves at the game itself.

He explained, “I think I am more excited but at the same time I am a little bit nervous which is normal as I am a human being and we are not machines. I guess everyone has a little bit of nerves which is normal. As soon as you are on the pitch you have to take it out and just be focused on the game.”

The Manchester City left-back brushed off a question on next season's expectations, saying that all the focus is on the clash this weekend.

We are Manchester City and we are just trying to compete in every competition and trying to achieve everything."

"I don’t want to think about this too much now because everyone right now is just focusing on the preparation for the Champions League final. Everyone is dreaming about this and wants to lift it. We are just doing our job and the rest is not for us.”

Asked about what could be the difference maker between Manchester City and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side in the clash on Saturday night in Portugal, the Ukrainian defender explained, “First of all, I think it is just to focus. Focusing on the game and what you have to do on the pitch."

"Also, togetherness; we have to be like one team and like we are and what we have done in the past for the last couple of years."

"Maybe in the end you have to be a bit lucky, but you have to deserve this luck, that is the most important thing. You have to work hard and deserve it.”

