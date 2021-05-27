Cancel
Fractured fairy tale musical to use Britney Spears music

By MARK KENNEDY
westplainsdailyquill.net
 14 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Plans are afoot to put some old hit songs by Britney Spears into a stage musical about woke princesses, and the hope is that the result isn't “Toxic.”. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net
