U.S. traffic deaths were up seven percent last year, the largest increase in 13 years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported yesterday (June 3rd). The rise happened even though people drove fewer miles due to the pandemic, with the NHTSA blaming motorists driving more recklessly on less crowded roads by speeding, not wearing seat belts, or driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. An estimated 38,680 people died in traffic accidents last year, the highest since 2007.