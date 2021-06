The first Bugatti smartwatch collection offers high-quality materials and a wide range of features. When you think of Bugatti, you automatically think of high-priced luxury cars beyond the million-dollar mark. But there are – pun intended – smarter alternatives: the first smartwatch bearing the Bugatti brand name is a real bargain, selling for €899 (approximately $1,100) during the pre-sale phase (more information at www.bugatti-smartwatches.com). On top of that, the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One is equipped with an ingenious bezel system: Simply by exchanging the bezel, the smartwatch turns into the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Le Noire, and the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Divo. The names are based on legendary luxury cars from Bugatti.