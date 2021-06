We're officially two-thirds of the way through Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, and the DC Comics miniseries has provided some surprising new insight into Fortnite's lore. As DC's Dark Knight has made his way through Fortnite Island and begun to uncover the mysteries surrounding it, he's run into an array of existing playable characters from the game. The most recent issue of the series was certainly no exception, bringing some of Fortnite's most beloved characters into a new context — including having them speak. Spoilers for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4 from Donald Mustard, Christos Gage, Christian Duce, John Kalisz, and Andworld Design below! Only look if you want to know!