Airmen at Hill among Utah’s servicemember of the year recipients

Standard-Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILL AIR FORCE BASE — Military and civilian Airmen from Hill Air Force Base were among the award recipients named for the State of Utah Servicemember of the Year awards. Trophies were presented to the award winners by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs during an Armed Forces Day Concert held at the Murray Park Amphitheater May 15.

www.standard.net
