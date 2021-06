We have a winner! Five artists made it to the finals of ‘The Voice,’ but only one could be crowned the champion. The results were revealed during the May 25 finale. The Voice finale was full of star-studded performances from artists like Maroon 5, Kelsea Ballerini, Gwen Stefani and more. It was a night of celebration as the show’s 20th season came to a close. Of course, a winner also had to be named at the end of the night! The episode started with five artists remaining: Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young from team Blake Shelton, Victor Solomon from team John Legend, Rachel Mac from team Nick Jonas and Kenzie Wheeler from team Kelly Clarkson. However, only one could win!