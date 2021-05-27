Cancel
Usher: 'Confessions' sequel album coming out this year

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
westplainsdailyquill.net
 14 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Usher has a confession — he's almost ready to release the sequel to his groundbreaking, epic 2004 album. The R&B star said Wednesday he plans to drop his highly anticipated …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Thursday Reissue Long Out Of Print Album 'Waiting'

Thursday have reissued their long out of print 1999 debut album "Waiting". After being unavailable fans can now get the record digitally and in various limited edition vinyl editions. Frontman Geoff Rickly had this to say, "Most people think 'Full Collapse' is our first album but twenty two years ago,...
MusicRefinery29

Olivia Rodrigo Fans Are Pretty Sure She Has Another Album Coming Out Soon

Our tears still have yet to dry following the release of Olivia Rodrigo's riotous, heartache-inducing debut album Sour, and already fans have theories about an upcoming sequel in the works — and honestly, they don't sound that farfetched. The most prominent comes from TikToker Cody Johnathan (@codyjohnathan. Sour will be...
Musictheprp.com

Deafheaven Post Teaser For New Album

Deavheaven launched a cryptic tease earlier today, June 07th. The group wiped out their Instagram to feature the below post, which appears to tease an August 20th release date for their fifth studio album through Sargent House. If you missed the news prior, the band have also lined up the below two shots for October:
MusicEDMTunes

Genix’s Debut Album Coming Fall 2021

There’s a lot going on in Genix’s world. Last week, he took to social media to give the latest news regarding what he’s been working on. He was announced as support to Above & Beyond at their sold-out ABGT450 show in London in August. That’s already a huge accomplishment as the world is finally opening up. He then announced that he would be releasing a new track, ‘Numb‘, on June 4th. Alongside the release of the track, Damion Houchen added that his debit album titled 199X is now available for preorder!
Musichypefresh.co

Quavo: “Culture III Will Be the Album of the Year”

Quavo declared Culture III “the greatest album of this year” in a recent interview with Complex. “I feel like this album going to open up the world. We’re having fun and smiling again,” he said. “Everybody’s been hurtin’, and going through this pandemic, and losing loved ones. I feel like this is a breakthrough. This is the sonic boom to the new life and new world that we live in. We’ve been going through this pandemic for like a year-and-a-half.”
MusicVulture

DMX’s Posthumous Album Exodus Is Out Now

Months before his April death, New York rap legend DMX was talking about a new, feature-packed album. That album, Exodus, was nearly complete upon the rapper’s death, and after finishing touches from producer and friend Swizz Beatz, it’s out now. The album is DMX’s eighth, and his first on Def Jam since 2003’s Grand Champ. Nearly every track on Exodus has a feature, from fellow New York icons like Jay-Z, Nas, and the LOX to other rap giants like Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg to up-and-comers like the Griselda Crew and Moneybagg Yo to singers like Bono, Alicia Keys, and Usher (and a Marvin Gaye sample on top of it all). “He never really rocked with features like that, and he was just like, ‘I wanna change that up,’” Swizz remembered in a May 24 listening session with press. “And he was like, ‘I don’t have to do so many verses.’ So he was being slick too,” the rapper-producer joked. While DMX originally teased a feature with late New York drill pioneer Pop Smoke, Swizz said Pop’s verse ended up being used elswhere; Swizz said he tapped Moneybagg Yo for a new verse, and that was the only part of the album DMX did not hear before his death.
MusicSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Foxing coming to the Pageant for album release concert

Foxing’s “DDTM” release show is at the Pageant at 8 p.m. Aug. 14. Tickets are $18-$20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 4 at ticketmaster.com. The venue’s box office is not currently open. Foo Fighters line up a Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre tour date. El Monstero is 'Coming Back...
Musicradiofacts.com

New Album from GoldLink Coming June 18th!

Today, GoldLink, one of the most innovative artists in hip-hop, announces his third studio album, HARAM!, is set for a June 18 release via Squaaash Club/RCA Records.The album is currently available for pre-save at multiple digital service providers. Coinciding with this announcement, GoldLink shares “White Walls,” a new track (with...
Music987thebull.com

Parker McCollum Has New Album ‘Gold Chain Cowboy’ Coming Out This Summer

Parker McCollum has been making his presence in country music known the last several months. With hits like “Pretty Heart,” and “To Be Loved By You,” it’s hardly a surprise. He stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to talk about his recent success, plus the inspiration behind some of his latest songs.
Books & Literaturemixmag.net

A book about Daft Punk’s Discovery album is coming out

A new book based around Daft Punk’s Discovery album is coming this September. Daft Punk’s Discovery: The Future Unfurled, authored by music journalist and writer Ben Cardew, is set for release later this year, looking into the electronic duo’s most famous record and its backstory. Read this next: The 12...
Rock Musicradiofacts.com

CLEOPATRICK DEBUT ALBUM BUMMER OUT NOW

Canadian DIY duo and global underground sensation cleopatrick have released their highly anticipated debut album BUMMER today via Thirty Tigers / Nowhere Special Recordings. Alongside the album release the band have shared a suspenseful official music video for opening track, “VICTORIA PARK” which vocalist Luke Gruntz tells, “It’s the sonic mission statement for our debut album. It’s our thesis, our first impression. The proverbial icebreaker. It’s named after a real Victoria Park here in Cobourg, Ontario; a place where Ian and I have both spent countless summer days and nights throughout our lives. It’s a green space that was named after Queen Victoria in an effort to impress the crown, during a time where this town was so young and prosperous that they truly believed they could be chosen as the capital of Canada. Standing here today in what is now a sleepy rural retirement community, I feel a strange sense of tragedy lingering around this park. in my eyes, it is a monument to a long lost ambition, and for that reason, it inspires me.”
CelebritiesPittsburgh Post-Gazette

What's new this week: 'The Conjuring' sequel, Liz Phair album, 'The Kings,' more

“Boogie”: Takahashi, in his first feature film role, stars as the titular Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a Chinese American high school basketball prodigy in Queens, N.Y. “The Courier": Benedict Cumberbatch stars as a British spy in this Cold War thriller set during the Cuban Missile Crisis. “Your Honor": Bryan Cranston again...
Los Angeles, CAwestplainsdailyquill.net

Sheryl Underwood of 'The Talk' to host Daytime Emmys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sheryl Underwood of “The Talk” will host the Daytime Emmy Awards. She’ll preside over the 48th annual ceremony on June 25 in Los Angeles. Underwood co-hosted last …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Celebritieswdjx.com

New BTS Album Reportedly Coming Out in July

Rumors have surfaced about BTS’ next album. On June 9th, SPO TV announced that a new album was coming from the K-Pop group on July 9th.BTS’ label, Big Hit Music, commented on the rumor saying, “We [will] reveal our artists’ plans after they are finalized.”. During their global press conference...