Indianapolis, IN

5 compelling deals from the May 2021 live auctions at Indy and Amelia

By Adam Wilcox
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree major live auctions took place in the last two weeks, two in Amelia Island and one in Indianapolis. With over 2000 cars crossing various blocks, there was plenty on offer for everyone. Unless you were a bargain hunter, however. We’ve seen the collector car market gain ground during the pandemic, and the May 2021 auctions were no exception. The Amelia Island auctions held by RM Sotheby’s and Bonhams offered 22 percent fewer cars than last year, but nonetheless still managed 7 percent higher total sales. Mecum Indy pulled in 54 percent higher total sales on only 14 percent more cars than July 2020’s Indy sale.

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Tony Stewart
Dale Earnhardt
