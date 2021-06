The New York Jets offensive line has been an issue for years. There is no question about it. Sam Darnold never had time to step into his throws, and they cannot let the same happen to second overall pick quarterback Zach Wilson. Already, it is clear the team is building with that in mind. After an underwhelming free agency, the Jets front office sought out to protect Wilson during the 2021 NFL Draft. That being said, let’s see how the Jets offensive line shapes up following draft weekend…