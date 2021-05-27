Hyundai Will Cut Half Of Its Internal Combustion Engine Models: Report

Hyundai is making its electric move, Congress is trying to fix the EV subsidy, and Mazda. All that and more in The Morning Shift for May 27, 2021. There is no timeline here, so I’m not sure how much of this is actual news given that we’ve already heard plenty about Hyundai’s electric plan, otherwise known as Ioniq. Still, it feels dramatic every time a report like this comes out about an automaker, as Reuters says that half of Hyundai’s models “powered by fossil fuels” will at some point be gone, just like that.