Warriors’ Jordan Poole receives one second place vote for NBA’s Most Improved Player award

It's been an eventful week for Julius Randle. Not only has he led the New York Knicks back to the postseason for the first time since 2013, but on Tuesday it was announced that he won this season's Most Improved Player Award. The win was no surprise, with Randle receiving 98 of a possible 100 first-place votes, but the way in which he received the award was. Kyden, Randle's four-year-old son, presented him with the trophy after practice. All told, it was a banner year for Randle and the Knicks. Now if they can just get by all-of-a-sudden NYC rival Trae Young and those pesky Hawks...