Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Warriors’ Jordan Poole receives one second place vote for NBA’s Most Improved Player award

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the NBA began to announce the first set of awards for the 2020-21 season with the voting results for the league's Most Improved Player award. With 98 first-place votes, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle earned the Most Improved Player award for the 2020-21 season. While leading the Knicks to the playoffs, Randle averaged a career-best 24.1 points on 45.6% shooting from the field with 10.2 rebounds and six assists per contest.

www.warriorscentral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#The Knicks#The League#Contest#Awards#Field#Voting#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Violent Crimes
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Knicks' Julius Randle named NBA's Most Improved Player

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle won the NBA's Most Improved Player award for 2020-21 Tuesday. Randle received 98 of the 100 first-place votes for the award from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, according to the NBA. Randle (493 points) was left off one ballot. In his seventh...
NBAktbb.com

Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson wins NBA Sixth Man Award

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year on Monday night, edging out teammate Joe Ingles and New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose for the award. “For me, it was tough,” Clarkson said in an interview with TNT’s “Inside The NBA.” “My first couple...
NBAPosted by
Mix 103.9

Julius Randle Receives Most Improved Player In Cutest Way Possible [VIDEO]

New York Knicks big man Julius Randle has achieved at least one more major accomplishment this season. Randle made the NBA All-Star team, lead the Knicks to the playoffs, and now has won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award. Randle went from a guy that just about everyone from NBA Reporters and Insiders to fans thought would be traded as part of a complete rebuild in New York to being a key piece of the future at Madison Square Garden. The coolest part of Julis Randle winning Most Improved Player was who presented him with the trophy, his four-year-old son Kyden.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Chris Boucher Comes 6th in Most Improved Player Voting

Toronto Raptors player being in the Most Improved Player discussion has almost become commonplace these days. Three years ago Pascal Siakam took home the league's MIP award. Last year both he and Fred VanVleet received votes for the award. This year, forward Chris Boucher finished sixth in MIP voting, the NBA announced Tuesday.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Could the Aces have the WNBA’s Most Improved Player?

The unofficial campaign began Friday night moments after the Aces’ 97-69 home victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. The instigator was Las Vegas forward A’ja Wilson, who knows a thing or two about winning awards. “I’m pushing for Jackie Young to be most improved player,” Wilson declared. “It’s literally night...
NBAgobigbluecountry.com

Watch: Julius Randle’s Son Surprised him with the Most Improved Award

Julius Randle was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player for the 2020-21 season Tuesday. Randle is the first former Kentucky player to win the award. The former Wildcat is the first player in Knicks history to average 24+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 6+ assists per game in a single season.
NBAEast Bay Times

Warriors and their fans have been part of NBA’s fans vs. players problem

As disappointing and sickening as it was Wednesday night to see one NBA fan in Philadelphia dump popcorn on an injured Russell Westbrook and another in New York spit on Trae Young, it’s hardly shocking. Sadly, this kind of behavior from uncontrollable fans has become even more prevalent in recent years.
NBAcbslocal.com

Michael Porter Jr. Comes in Third In Voting For NBA’s Most Improved Award

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. came in third in voting for the NBA’s Most Improved Award. Porter finished with 138 total points and 40-second place votes. New York Knicks forward Julius Randle won the award and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant finished second. Porter averaged 19...
NBANBA

NBA players react to Ja Morant's clutch shot against Warriors

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are headed to the playoffs after going 2-0 in the State Farm Play-In Tournament to secure the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Morant went toe-to-toe with two-time Kia MVP Stephen Curry in Friday’s win-or-go-home battle, finishing with 35 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. The 21-year-old point guard hit the dagger floater with 4.5 seconds remaining in overtime.
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine finishes top 5 in Most Improved Player vote

Zach LaVine said it. So did Billy Donovan and Artūras Karnišovas. After making the jump to his first All-Star selection in his best individual season, LaVine and Chicago Bulls brass talked about his improvement. Tuesday night, LaVine's efforts drew some feedback from national media when he finished fifth in the NBA's Most Improved Player voting, an award won by the New York Knicks' Julius Randle.
NBAPosted by
NESN

Where Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Finished In NBA Most Improved Player Voting

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown put together a career year before wrist surgery forced him to miss the final stretch of the regular-season and NBA playoffs. Brown recorded career highs in points (24.7), three-point percentage (39.7 percent), field goal percentage (48.4 percent) and assists (3.4) while also averaging six rebounds per game.
NBAchatsports.com

Jerami Grant loses out to Julius Randle for Most Improved Player award

Jerami Grant, Julius Randle, Shams Charania, New York Knicks, NBA Most Improved Player Award, Saddiq Bey, Michael Porter Jr., Killian Hayes, Denver Nuggets. Julius Randle, not Jerami Grant, was named Most Improved Player, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Randle set career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, and perimeter...
NBANBC Sports

Steph one of Tatum's top five players in NBA right now

Everybody has their own top-five list when it comes to current NBA players. However, a proper list has to have Steph Curry somewhere. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum knows that to be true. Tatum lists Curry, his former Warriors teammate Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and James Harden as...
NBAYardbarker

The 'Most Improved Player Award winners' quiz

It's been an eventful week for Julius Randle. Not only has he led the New York Knicks back to the postseason for the first time since 2013, but on Tuesday it was announced that he won this season's Most Improved Player Award. The win was no surprise, with Randle receiving 98 of a possible 100 first-place votes, but the way in which he received the award was. Kyden, Randle's four-year-old son, presented him with the trophy after practice. All told, it was a banner year for Randle and the Knicks. Now if they can just get by all-of-a-sudden NYC rival Trae Young and those pesky Hawks...
Blazer's Edge

Clarkson Wins NBA 6th Man Award, Anthony and Kanter Receive Votes

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award for 2021, but Carmelo Anthony and Enes Kanter of the Portland Trail Blazers got votes as well. After averaging 18.4 points, 4,0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 26.7 minutes per game, Clarkson ran away with the award, earning 65 of a possible 100 first-place votes amassing 407 total points out of the 900 available. His nearest competitor was teammate Joe Ingles, who earned 34 first-place votes. Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks got the single remaining vote.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Numbers revealed for incoming Duke players

AJ Griffin — 21 Bates Jones — 50 The class is headlined by three, five-star prospects. Banchero is the highest-rated player in the class, checking in as the No. 3 overall player and the No. 1 power forward in the class. Griffin is the country’s 13th-ranked player and No. 3 small forward, while Keels, the final five-star of the class, is ranked 20th among all players and the No. 2 shooting guard.