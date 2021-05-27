Grains mixed, livestock lower.

Cancel
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July rose 10.75 cents at $6.6225 a bushel; July corn was up 24 cents at $6.4925 a bushel; July oats gained 9.75 cents at $3.69751a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 1.25 cents at $15.22 a bushel.

