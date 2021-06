Quite sometime ago, images of an updated Hyundai Aura - the most prominent update being a new rear spoiler - were seen floating around on the internet. Hyundai have now silently updated the 2021 Aura sub-compact sedan with a feature rejig along with a price hike of INR 4,000 for all variants apart from the base E variant. Prices for the Hyundai Aura currently start from INR 5.97 lakh and go up to INR 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Aura is available in five variants - E, S, SX, SX(+) and SX(O).