EV tax credits jump to $12,500 in latest legislation -- with a catch

Yesterday, I spent the day down at the Louisiana State Capitol advocating for electric vehicles and clean energy while my state’s lawmakers were having their session. I learned a lot. The event was a spur-of-the-moment thing put together by a few Tesla owners in Baton Rouge — many of whom couldn’t attend due to it being extremely … spur of the moment. However, we had to do something — our state lawmakers are deciding on whether or not to end the state’s EV tax credit two months early. As of today, SB8, which aims to end the state’s EV tax credit early, went to the House floor and received a unanimous vote in favor. It’s been ordered to the state Senate.