EV tax credits jump to $12,500 in latest legislation -- with a catch

By Sean Szymkowski
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal EV tax credits are back in the spotlight on Capitol Hill. The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday advanced the Clean Energy for America Act. Chairman Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, released the final markup of the legislation as it moves another step closer to a potential vote, and it comes with a massive change to electric vehicle tax credits. This legislation also differs from the previously advanced Green Act.

