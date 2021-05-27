EV tax credits jump to $12,500 in latest legislation -- with a catch
Federal EV tax credits are back in the spotlight on Capitol Hill. The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday advanced the Clean Energy for America Act. Chairman Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, released the final markup of the legislation as it moves another step closer to a potential vote, and it comes with a massive change to electric vehicle tax credits. This legislation also differs from the previously advanced Green Act.www.msn.com