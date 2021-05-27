Cancel
Public Health

45 Percent of Voters Aware of New CDC Mask Guidelines

By Scott Rasmussen
NewsMax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27, 2021: Forty-five percent (45%) of voters are aware of the new CDC guidelines on mask wearing. The agency recently said those who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks indoors. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 44% mistakenly believe the older CDC guidelines remain in effect, guidelines that call for everyone to wear masks in a large social setting such as a restaurant or a bar. Eleven percent (11%) are not sure.[1]

Related
Public HealthMarist Circle

CDC Releases New Mask Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated Individuals

On May 13, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new mask guidelines for individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physically distancing,” The Director for the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
Public HealthKHQ Right Now

Gov. Jay Inslee announces new protections for workers getting vaccinated or quarantining, extends mask guidelines to reflect CDC

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee Friday issued new protections for Washington workers as well as extended the Healthy Washington Proclamation to incorporate the new CDC mask guidelines. Safe Workers. The new Safe Workers Proclamation will protect workers who are getting vaccinated, in quarantine or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms from...
Public HealthTriangle

New CDC guidelines leave many unknowns

The recent changes to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, last updated Sunday, have lifted a number of COVID-19 restrictions. Those who are fully vaccinated are now free to resume their daily lives prior to pandemic, completely maskless. Although everyone is still expected to comply with local business and workplace guidelines, many people who have received their full dose of the vaccine will no longer need to mask their faces or social distance.
Texas StateNorth Coast Journal

Updated CDC Guidelines on Monsters

Earlier this month when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated safety guidelines, we understand there was some confusion over the changes, especially in regard to conflicts with state regulations. New data is constantly emerging and our organization strives to keep up with the latest recommendations from experts. With that in mind, we've broken down some of the best practices regarding monsters, alien creatures, cursed objects and the undead.
Washington StateInsurance Journal

Washington Issues New Workplace Masking Guidelines

The Washington Department of Labor & Industries has updated state COVID-19 workplace safety and health guidance to help employers adapt masking policies to meet new CDC guidelines adopted by Gov. Jay Inslee. The updated guidance details steps employers must take to continue keeping workers safe during COVID-19, while allowing for...
Public HealthRoanoke Times

1 in 4 unvaccinated people may not comply with CDC guidelines to wear masks indoors, survey suggests

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The revised guidelines on when and when not to wear masks came as a surprise to many Americans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced May 13, 2021, that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely enter many indoor settings, such as grocery stores and restaurants, without wearing a mask.
Public HealthWCNC

Understanding the CDC Covid guidelines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CDC has come out with new guidelines easing some of the indoor and outdoor restrictions concerning the pandemic. The new rule affects both vaccinated and unvaccinated people as well as children; however, these new rules can be confusing, oftentimes leaving the public unsure of what to do. The Urban Housecall Doctors, Dr Karla and Rob Robinson, offer a little clarity to help people navigate the new guidelines.
Travelmidfloridanewspapers.com

CDC sets new guidelines for domestic travel

SEBRING — Now that you’ve gotten vaccinated against COVID-19, you’ve talked about that vacation you haven’t had in more than a year. How do you do that and continue staying safe from the pandemic? Being fully vaccinated, with a vaccine recognized by the World Health Organization, you can travel safely within the United States and U.S. territories with no problem. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has a set of travel guidelines for you and for those who aren’t fully vaccinated yet.
Public HealthPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Schools Are Dropping Mask Requirements, But A New CDC Study Suggests They Shouldn't

New research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reinforces an old message: COVID-19 spreads less in schools where teachers and staff wear masks. Yet the study arrives as states and school districts across the country have begun scaling back or simply dropping their masking requirements for staff and students alike.
Hocking County, OHLogan Daily News

Commissioners adopt new CDC guidelines for courthouse

LOGAN – Fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks to enter the Hocking County Courthouse, 1 E. Main St., the Hocking County Board of Commissioners said on Thursday, May 20 after adopting new Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The new protocol is in effect immediately, Board...
Public Healthdeseret.com

Will the new CDC guidelines increase spread of COVID-19?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that vaccinated people can take off their masks in indoor and outdoor settings as a sign that the COVID-19 pandemic is nearing its conclusion. But a group of scientists said Thursday that the CDC’s decision may lead to even more COVID-19...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Is It Okay To Still Require Masks? - New CDC Guidelines Explained By BioPrep Solutions

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC) has said those that are fully vaccinated can go without masks and no longer need to physically distance themselves. But, what does that mean for your business, especially given the January OSHA guidance and potential for new guidance ? How does compliance work? When is it safe to lift mask mandates? How can you manage vaccinated and unvaccinated employees and customers? How can businesses adequately prepare for the uncertainty of the year ahead?
Crook County, ORPosted by
Central Oregonian

Adjusting to the new CDC mask guidance will be interesting

The CDC recommendation surprised virtually everybody and left states wondering what direction to give businessesThese next few weeks will be interesting, particularly for the roughly 40% of Oregonians who are fully vaccinated and cleared to shed their masks at most locations. The CDC recommendation surprised virtually everybody and left states wondering what direction to give businesses and operators of other public places that have up to this point required all people to wear masks. Were they expected to follow the honor system? — "Yep, I'm vaccinated." Should they figure out a way to verify it? — "Let's see your vaccination...
Public HealthEscanaba Daily Press

The new recommendations on masks from the CDC

Dear Readers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.CDC.gov) has relaxed their recommendations for wearing a mask outside in the fight against COVID. Let’s look at the new recommendations:. Nobody needs to wear a mask when doing solo exercise outside, such as running, walking, jogging, hiking, biking, etc. A...
KidsPosted by
NJ.com

Most kids should still wear masks at summer camp, CDC says in new guidelines.

Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions, federal health officials said Friday. Children who aren’t fully vaccinated should still wear masks outside when they’re in crowds or in sustained close contact with others – and when they are inside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Fully vaccinated kids need not wear masks indoors or outside, the agency said.