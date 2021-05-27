45 Percent of Voters Aware of New CDC Mask Guidelines

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC) has said those that are fully vaccinated can go without masks and no longer need to physically distance themselves. But, what does that mean for your business, especially given the January OSHA guidance and potential for new guidance ? How does compliance work? When is it safe to lift mask mandates? How can you manage vaccinated and unvaccinated employees and customers? How can businesses adequately prepare for the uncertainty of the year ahead?