45 Percent of Voters Aware of New CDC Mask Guidelines
May 27, 2021: Forty-five percent (45%) of voters are aware of the new CDC guidelines on mask wearing. The agency recently said those who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks indoors. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 44% mistakenly believe the older CDC guidelines remain in effect, guidelines that call for everyone to wear masks in a large social setting such as a restaurant or a bar. Eleven percent (11%) are not sure.[1]www.newsmax.com