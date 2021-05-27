You can buy IndyCar racer Graham Rahal’s Ford GT

Back in 1993, Porsche had a unique problem. 93 of its outlandish 964-generation 911 Turbos remained in inventory, and, with just months left before the 993-generation car was set to go on sale, they were at risk of being outshined by a newer, but less distinct, car. The only solution was to make them faster, more unique, and more special. The result was the 1994-year Turbo 3.6 S line, a group of hyper-exclusive special editions that featured increased horsepower and unique bodywork. The US got 39 examples of the car designated X85, while European and other international markets received 27 cars under the moniker X84. Japan got just ten, and each bore the option named "X83". All were silver, all featured distinctive "Flachbau" bodywork reminiscent of the slant-nosed 930 road car and legendary 935 racing car, and all marked a new performance benchmark for the 911.