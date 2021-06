Sam Smith fires up his mailbag to answer your questions as NBA playoffs are well underway. In the West I like the Trailblazers and the Suns. Those teams are the most fun to watch. In the East, I'm just rooting for the Bulls offseason, haha! The eye opening storyline is Conley being upset with the Jazz and is an upcoming free agent. Something to keep an eye on and I'm thinking about the prospect of him as a Bull. A 3rd All-Star, though not a particularly shining one. He doesn't light up the stat sheet and will probably miss about 20 games, but he's got skilled and is a good floor leader.