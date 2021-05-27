New Sonic Video Game Announced From Sonic Team
During today's Sonic the Hedgehog anniversary stream, Sega gave fans a brief teaser trailer for the next 3D game in the series. Developed by Sonic Team, today's announcement marks the first flagship game since Sonic Forces, which released back in 2017. A title for the new game hasn't been announced just yet, but Sega has confirmed that it will release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2022. Unfortunately, with the game still quite far off, it might be a little bit longer before any additional information is revealed.comicbook.com