New Sonic Video Game Announced From Sonic Team

Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog, the once bitter rival to Nintendo's Mario, has enjoyed incredible highs and heartbreaking lows throughout his 30 years, but Sonic (and his fans) are rarely deterred. The famous hedgehog is now celebrating his 30th anniversary. Plus, the recent Sonic Central presentation outlined some of his upcoming projects, including a brand new 3D adventure that will be appearing on the Nintendo Switch. If you're looking to familiarize yourself with the blue blur or taking a trip down memory lane, the Nintendo Switch has plenty of Sonic offerings to choose from. Here are all of the Sonic games available on the Switch.