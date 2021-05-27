The Best And Worst Upgrades You Can Make To Your Bathrooms
Having a bright, clean, and modern bathroom is a top priority for many homeowners. In fact, according to a 2019 survey by the National Association of Realtors, bathroom renovations were the most popular remodeling project. These renovations can, however, be pricey. According to Remodeling, the average mid-range bathroom remodel costs $21,377, but homeowners were able to recoup 64% of their costs when selling their homes.www.housedigest.com