Northland Nature: Oaks grow new leaves, catkins

By Editorials
pinejournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose of us who regularly walk in northland forests find that going out now, in late May, we are surrounded by happenings. Each day while walking, I note sights or sounds and think, “that wasn’t here yesterday.” This is a great time to see that there is a new story here every day. And I’m sure that there will be more tomorrow. The green leafing of trees is reaching its end. Soon the woods will have reached a complete green canopy, reminding us of last summer.

www.pinejournal.com
Larry Weber
