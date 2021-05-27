Northland Nature: Oaks grow new leaves, catkins

The California oak woodland on the Glen Park Greenway is reaching new heights and the time has come for most of the young trees to be freed from their protective wire cages. Each year, mainly during the month of March, coast live oaks like the ones planted along the Greenway put on a growth spurt. Astonishingly, about 90% of the annual increase in height happens in a single month! So we measure the trees every May to see how they’ve grown. As shown in the attached graph, the median height of the trees, planted as acorns in December 2017, is now about 32”. But some are doing much better than others: the tallest has now passed five feet while the shortest has reached only one foot! To support the trees that appear to be struggling, we will water them every four weeks through this summer. Let’s hope that the shorter ones can catch up.