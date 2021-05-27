Comparing Aaron Judge’s 2021 start to his torrid MVP-caliber 2017

In 2017, Aaron Judge had one of the best seasons a right-handed batter has ever had for the Yankees. Heck, it may have turned out to be the best if it weren’t for a shoulder injury that he might have incurred during the Home Run Derby, which essentially turned him into Ronald Torreyes for two months. If you think that’s an exaggeration, think again: Judge posted a .179/.335/.351 slash line from the All-Star break through September 3, 2017 — Torreyes hit .292/.314/.375 in 2017.