Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

Paws for Pets – Eburi

By Megan McPherson
ncwlife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEburi is a sweet and quiet boy who is looking for a new home. Call the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society at 509-662-9577 to meet him!

www.ncwlife.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Society
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Wenatchee, WA
Society
Wenatchee, WA
Pets & Animals
City
Home, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Pets
Related
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Pet of the Week: Meet Boone

Boone is a 2-year-old large-sized white and brown bulldog and American/Australian cattle dog mix. Boone is a soft-hearted fellow who adores his family to the fullest. He is eager to please his family, wanting to protect them from harm and he is willing to offer up his love at a moment's notice. He knows these commands: sit, down, leave it, shake, touch and roll over. He is looking to be in a home with no kids, including teenagers. He loves car rides, going for hikes, being goofy in the back yard or snuggling up for a movie. He is something special and has the most adoring eyes and smile that can win hearts. He is protective of his home and does not care for strangers visiting so he is a dog that will need to be put away in a safe location when guests are over. He is a good boy who will give as much love as he gets.
Wenatchee, WAncwlife.com

Pause for Pets – Chipper Girl

Chipper Girl is a very sweet little cat looking for a quiet forever home. Call the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society at 509-662-9577 to schedule a time to meet her!
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Wenatchee Rainbow Girls

It has been 50 years since I was a Rainbow Girls here in Wenatchee. During my teenage years, I found Rainbow to be a lot of fun. I never thought about the things I would personally gain from being involved with Rainbow. Today I can look back and tell you the skills I gained from my membership in Rainbow. As girl almost a teenager, I was shy, quiet, had trouble talking to people I did not know, and getting up in front of people was the scariest thing I could have ever done.
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Wenatchee, WAPosted by
Wenatchee World

Apple Blossom carnival moving to Lincoln Park

WENATCHEE — This year’s Apple Blossom carnival has found a new, temporary home at Lincoln Park. Its previous location, at the Town Toyota Center parking lot in 2019, is being used as a mass vaccination site. The Wenatchee City Council on Thursday approved the use of Lincoln Park and “we’re...
Wenatchee, WAkpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Gets $17,000 from Petco Love

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society was recently awarded a $17,000 grant from Petco Love, a nonprofit formerly known as the Petco Foundation. Executive Director Dawn Davies said the lifesaving work they do for animals in Chelan and Douglas counties is costly and couldn’t be done without the support of foundations like Petco Love.
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Articles of Faith

Sage Hills Church will feature shepherd-themed hymns for the month of May in its monthly virtual “sing and share.”. The hymns and backgrounds are featured at jeannezornes.blogspot.com. Due to COVID-19, the “sing and share” event will remain in a virtual format until further notice. For more information, call Sandra Briggs...
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Sign up for one or both Bird Fest art workshops

Artists can choose between an acrylic or watercolor virtual bird painting workshop as a part of the annual Wenatchee River Institute’s Bird Fest event. Friday’s American Goldfinch workshop is hosted by Sip & Paint Paint and goes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A virtual instructor will guide attendees through the artistic process using acrylic paints.
Wenatchee, WAkpq.com

Wenatchee Sunrise Rotary ‘Takes Over’ Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market

The Wenatchee Sunrise Rotary club members will take over the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market Saturday and take on volunteer duties. “We really value fellowship, getting to know one another in our club and also in our community,” said Kathleen McNalty, president. “The farmer’s market is a great place to interact with the local community.”
Wenatchee, WAPosted by
Wenatchee World

COVID-19 longhauler struggles to get her life back

WENATCHEE — In March of 2020, Katie Blair, Wenatchee High School graduate and adventurous traveler, suddenly lost her sense of taste and smell while living in Manhattan, New York. A week before this loss, she had been experiencing what she thought were allergy symptoms. Her symptoms were not a sign...
Wenatchee, WAkpq.com

Still a Little Longer Before Access to Enchantments Gets Easier

Outdoor adventurers are going to have to wait a little bit longer to explore the Enchantments for the season. Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Public Affairs Officer Robin Demario says there is still a lot of snow. “The road leading to Eightmile Lake and Stuart Lake trailheads will probably open in early...
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Wenatchee author making local history available to all

An easy-to-read, contemporary history book on Wenatchee for all, that’s something Chris Rader never found in her 15 years of local historical research. Rader decided to fill this gap by writing her own book, “Place of Plenty: A History of Wenatchee, in English and Spanish.”. Rader has worked as editor...
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

A to Z Estate Sales 512 E. Bir...

Fri. & Sat. 9-3 Buffet, antique pump organ, dresser & matching vanity with mirror, small drop-leaf table, antique dining table with six chairs, canning jars, entertainment center, flute, fabric, linens, LP's, queen mattress & box spring, full size mattress & box spring, coffee & end tables, a metal & two wood desks, books, sewing notions, belt buckles, office supplies, Christmas, vintage milk bottles, kitchen utensils & pans, vintage mixer, extra vanity mirror, baskets, nice golf clubs & bags, golf hand carts, small tools, gardening items, and more! Pictures posted on yardsales.net and Craigslist/Wenatchee. We accept cash, checks, Venmo, & FB pay. Face coverings please!
Wenatchee, WAncwlife.com

Help sought in locating missing Wenatchee man

A search is on for a missing Wenatchee man who was last seen Sunday in the parking lot at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. His family says Pedro Brito may be suffering from a brain injury. Chelan County Emergency Management said his vehicle was found in the parking lot...
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Bilingual Call Center Agent

Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) is a dynamic, progressive community health center with 8 clinic locations throughout Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, and Chelan. CVCH is a modern, well-equipped Community Health Center, with fully integrated EMR, and our services include Medical, Dental and Behavioral Health. We have an excellent opportunity for a...