Paws for Pets – Eburi

Boone is a 2-year-old large-sized white and brown bulldog and American/Australian cattle dog mix. Boone is a soft-hearted fellow who adores his family to the fullest. He is eager to please his family, wanting to protect them from harm and he is willing to offer up his love at a moment's notice. He knows these commands: sit, down, leave it, shake, touch and roll over. He is looking to be in a home with no kids, including teenagers. He loves car rides, going for hikes, being goofy in the back yard or snuggling up for a movie. He is something special and has the most adoring eyes and smile that can win hearts. He is protective of his home and does not care for strangers visiting so he is a dog that will need to be put away in a safe location when guests are over. He is a good boy who will give as much love as he gets.