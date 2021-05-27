Paws for Pets – Eburi

Fri. & Sat. 9-3 Buffet, antique pump organ, dresser & matching vanity with mirror, small drop-leaf table, antique dining table with six chairs, canning jars, entertainment center, flute, fabric, linens, LP's, queen mattress & box spring, full size mattress & box spring, coffee & end tables, a metal & two wood desks, books, sewing notions, belt buckles, office supplies, Christmas, vintage milk bottles, kitchen utensils & pans, vintage mixer, extra vanity mirror, baskets, nice golf clubs & bags, golf hand carts, small tools, gardening items, and more! Pictures posted on yardsales.net and Craigslist/Wenatchee. We accept cash, checks, Venmo, & FB pay. Face coverings please!