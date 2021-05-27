Ja Morant is proving his stardom on the NBA’s biggest stage
Ja Morant’s second season in the NBA hasn’t been the coronation it was supposed to be. After a tremendous debut that saw the former No. 2 overall pick win Rookie of the Year, Morant stagnated a bit in Year 2. He fought off an early season ankle injury that caused him to miss eight games, and shortly after he got back, his Memphis Grizzlies had to deal with a potential Covid outbreak that put multiple players in the league’s health and safety protocol and caused six games to be postponed.www.sbnation.com