Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

SBN Reacts: Fans have had enough of the no-hitters

By Max Rieper
Royals Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to SB Nation Reacts (formerly known as SB Nation Fanpulse), a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send 30 polls to plugged in fans from each team. Royals fans, sign up HERE to join SBN Reacts. This has been the year of the no-hitter, and with batting...

www.royalsreview.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Madison Bumgarner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball History#Sb Nation Reacts#Sbn Reacts#No Hitters#Royals Fans#No Hit Ball#Sb Nation Fanpulse#Record Lows#Averages#Polls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Records RBI

Perez went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk in Sunday's loss against the White Sox. Perez was removed from Saturday's win over the White Sox with groin tightness, but the injury wasn't serious and the star catcher found himself in the lineup once again -- though he played as a designated hitter and was later subbed off in the top of the eighth after drawing a walk. Perez has hit safely in five of the Royals' last six games.
MLBSouth Bend Tribune

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3

CHICAGO — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis (0-2) leading...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Gets another look in rotation

Bubic is listed as the Royals' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Due to off days over the next two Mondays and Sunday, the Royals could have gotten by with a four-man rotation until May 29 in Minnesota, but manager Mike Matheny has instead decided to give Bubic a look as the No. 5 starter. He'll join the rotation as a replacement for Daniel Lynch, who was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after failing to escape the third inning in a May 13 loss to Detroit. Bubic worked behind Lynch in long relief that day, striking out six over five scoreless frames. Bubic tossed 80 pitches in that outing, so he should be relatively stretched out heading into what will be his first start in the big leagues this season.
MLBchatsports.com

Gamethread: Royals at White Sox

Happy Sunday! Today, the Chicago White Sox will face off against the Kansas City Royals for the finale of this four-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field. This series hasn’t gone exactly how we may have wanted it to, with the Royals breaking their 11-game losing streak against the White Sox in the first game of the doubleheader on Friday, and stealing a win from our ace Carlos Rodón yesterday.
MLBFrankfort Times

Abreu scores on Davis wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis (0-2)...
MLBIola Register

Wild pitch seals Royals’ collapse

CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis (0-2)...
MLBPosted by
JC Post

Royals lose by one run

CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis leading off the ninth. Adam Eaton sacrificed and, with the infield in, Yoán Moncada lined a run-scoring single to center. Abreu was hit just above the left elbow by an 82 mph knuckle-curve. Abreu, injured Friday in a collision with Hunter Dozier, dashed home when Davis bounced a knuckle-curve off Gallagher,
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Lorenzo Cain, Brewers set for two-game series vs. Royals

Kansas City fans will be "replaying" some fond memories as the Royals welcome Lorenzo Cain and the Milwaukee Brewers to town for the first game of a two-game series beginning Tuesday night. The Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.64 ERA) to the mound. The Royals have not yet announced...
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox 4, Royals 3: MVPito Walks it Off!

How are you feeling, Sox fans? The Chicago White Sox were able to grab the win this afternoon 4-3, with a crazy and close game all the way until the end. The hero today was no other than our MVP, José Abreu, who added quite a chapter to his legend in this series. From a scary collision on Friday, to a home run on Saturday, to a walk-off, wild pitch run on Sunday, it’s safe to say the heart and soul of this team lies with him.
MLBKansas City Star

Kansas City Royals lose after replay review says Jose Abreu wasn’t tagged at home

The Kansas City Royals came up on the short end of a controversial call upheld by replay at the end of a suspenseful Sunday on Chicago’s south side. Wade Davis’ wild pitch with two outs in a tie game allowed Jose Abreu to score from third and give the Chicago White Sox a 4-3 walk-off win in front of an announced 9,928 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
MLBRealGM

Royals Call For 'Accountability' After Key Call Stands

The Kansas City Royals were on the wrong end of a review in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. With two outs in a 3-3 tie, Jose Abreu came home on a wild pitch from Wade Davis. Cam Gallagher retrieved the ball and went to tag Abreu, who slid in on the third base side of home plate. He was called safe on the field and the review upheld the call, which gave the White Sox a 4-3 win.
MLBKYTV

Cardinals swept in San Diego; Royals split four-game series in Chicago

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
MLBYardbarker

Royals get walked off by Sox in heartbreaking fashion

Losing because of Jose Abreu’s legs is a tough pill to swallow. Heartbreak. That’s all that comes to mind as the Royals lose on a walk-off breaking ball in the dirt. The Royals got the scoring started in the first inning after Carlos Santana got a one-out walk (shocker), Andrew Benintendi continued his good May with a single up the middle. After a passed ball which advanced both runners, Salvador Perez hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track in center to score Santana giving the Royals an early 1-0 lead. As I mentioned in the pre-game game thread, Singer needed to improve on his ability to handle adversity and he had that from the jump after Tim Anderson led off with a single up the middle. Singer got the next batter, Adam Eaton, to roll over into a double play. However, trouble was not avoided when Singer then walked Yoan Moncada and then allowed a Jose Abreu single. With runners on first and third, Singer got rookie-of-the-year candidate Yermin Mercedes to ground out to Nicky Lopez.
MLBMLB

With a win in sight, wild pitch dooms Royals

The Royals were two outs away from taking three of four games against the White Sox, but Chicago’s dominant lineup came alive in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday afternoon, handing Kansas City a 4-3 loss and a series split at Guaranteed Rate Field. • Box score. After Tim...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals: It’s time to think hard about Wade Davis

Is it time for the KC Royals to part ways with Wade Davis? That’s the question that should be facing the club after manager Mike Matheny trusted Davis Sunday to bring the Royals home with a series-winning victory in Chicago. And it’s a decision the club should make soon, perhaps...
MLBRoyals Review

Can we all agree not to overreact to one month of baseball again?

No matter how the rest of 2021 turns out, we’ve probably already witnessed the core event of the season. The Kansas City Royals stormed out of the gate and, at the end of April, stood at 15-9 with the best record in the American League. But after getting their 16th win on May 1, it would be until May 14 until the Royals would pick up their 17th. The sandwich filling in between was a giant glob of a disgusting, Marmite-and-cheese 11-game losing streak.