Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC indoor farming startup scores high-profile investors, raises $300M

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZCt5_0aDVNdp700
(Bowery Farming/ Twitter)

(MANHATTAN, N.Y.) Bowery Farming, a New York City-based startup, says it's on a mission to democratize access to high-quality, local, safe and sustainable produce as it grows leafy greens indoors.

The New York Post reports that the startup has garnered high-profile investors including Natalie Portman and Justin Timberlake. Other prominent investors include celebrity chef José Andrés, basketball player Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. 

Additionally, Bower Farming announced Tuesday that it had raised $300 million in a Series C funding round led by Fidelity Management & Research. The round valued the Manhattan-based startup at $2.3 billion.

As part of its process, the company transforms industrial buildings into "vertical farms" tended by automated equipment, a technique that allows crops to be grown all-year-round regardless of weather conditions, outdoor pests and pollution, per The Post

“This funding not only fuels our continued expansion but the ongoing development of our proprietary technology, which sits at the core of our business,” said the company’s founder and CEO Irving Fain. “We’re reinventing a new supply chain that’s simpler, safer, more sustainable and ultimately provides vibrantly flavorful produce unlike what’s available today.” 

The company was first founded in 2014 and has since raised $472 million. 

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
3K+
Followers
514
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Phoenix, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Business
Manhattan, NY
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
José Andrés
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Investors#Startup Company#Sustainable Farming#Technology Company#Bowery Farming Twitter#The New York Post#The Phoenix Suns#Bower Farming#High Profile Investors#Vertical Farms#Industrial Buildings#Proprietary Technology#Crops#Leafy Greens#Ceo#Chef#Supply#Automated Equipment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Formula One
News Break
Industry
Related
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Manhattan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Manhattan: 1. Customer Relations; 2. FedEx Operations - Packaging; 3. Delivery Associate DJR1 New York, NY (Starting pay $17.50/hr*+); 4. Shipt Shopper (part-time, seasonal); 5. Shipping and Receiving; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 8. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 9. Regional Class A CDL Flatbed Drivers; 10. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week;
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Job alert: These jobs are open in Manhattan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Manhattan: 1. Owner Operators & Drivers - Home Daily; 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. Administrative Assistant; 4. Operations Assistant - Sun-Thurs; 5. Delivery Associate DYO2 New York, NY (Starting Pay $18.50/hr*+); 6. Fine Jewelry Sales Associate; 7. Sales Assistant; 8. Assistant Receiving Manager; 9. CDL A OTR Truck Driver - Average Up to $75,000/yr - $5,000 Sign On Bonus; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available;
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Events on the Manhattan calendar

1. Grand Bazaar NYC Reopening; 2. Teens Step Up, Inc. - Fundraising Event; 3. The Dendro Lab – Central Park Tree Walk; 4. DevOps Awareness 1 Day Training in New York City, NY; 5. Kabbalat Shabbat Service In Person — June 11;
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan events coming soon

1. The Dendro Lab – Central Park Tree Walk; 2. Bach @ Sunset: Preludes & Sarabands - An Open Air Concert; 3. Happy Tuesday- The Funniest Comedy Show in the Upper West Side; 4. Shabbat Morning Services In Person — June 12; 5. Nikolai Gogol: The Overcoat;
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Manhattan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Manhattan: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,300-$1,500/Week+ $5,000 Sign-On; 2. Professional Insurance Advisor (Work from Home); 3. Administrative Assistant for Kitchen Showroom and Construction company; 4. Dedicated Driver-Flex; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Night - Earn $1,200-$1,500/Week; 6. CDL-A Company Drivers - OTR Runs - $5,000 Sign-on Bonus; 7. CDL - A DRIVER/WAREHOUSE; 8. Driver Class A CDL; 9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Average $1,300/Week; 10. Class A CDL Flatbed Truck Driver Job in Brooklyn, NY;
New York City, NYfashionista.com

AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!