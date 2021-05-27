NYC indoor farming startup scores high-profile investors, raises $300M

(Bowery Farming/ Twitter)

(MANHATTAN, N.Y.) Bowery Farming, a New York City-based startup, says it's on a mission to democratize access to high-quality, local, safe and sustainable produce as it grows leafy greens indoors.

The New York Post reports that the startup has garnered high-profile investors including Natalie Portman and Justin Timberlake. Other prominent investors include celebrity chef José Andrés, basketball player Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

Additionally, Bower Farming announced Tuesday that it had raised $300 million in a Series C funding round led by Fidelity Management & Research. The round valued the Manhattan-based startup at $2.3 billion.

As part of its process, the company transforms industrial buildings into "vertical farms" tended by automated equipment, a technique that allows crops to be grown all-year-round regardless of weather conditions, outdoor pests and pollution, per The Post

“This funding not only fuels our continued expansion but the ongoing development of our proprietary technology, which sits at the core of our business,” said the company’s founder and CEO Irving Fain. “We’re reinventing a new supply chain that’s simpler, safer, more sustainable and ultimately provides vibrantly flavorful produce unlike what’s available today.”

The company was first founded in 2014 and has since raised $472 million.