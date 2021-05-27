Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sixers ban fan who threw popcorn at Westbrook

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZI73_0aDVNUpS00

The NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers has banned the fan who threw popcorn at Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook at a Wednesday night playoff game from coming to its building again.

The team issued a statement on Thursday saying that they did an investigation of the incident, and revoked the unidentified fan's season ticket memberships as well.

The 76ers also apologized to Westbrook and the Wizards for the incident, adding that it has “no place for it in our sport or arena.”

Westbrook and other NBA players had called on the NBA to take action in the incident.

Westbrook, the NBA’s all time leader in triple-doubles, has been involved in several fan-related incidents the past few years.

On Wednesday night, a fan dumped popcorn on him from above as he exited the game with an injury.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

224K+
Followers
22K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#Sixers#Nba All Star Game#Nba Players#The Game#Triple Doubles#Star#Time#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday. Here are 10 notes on the season that was:. TRIPLE DOUBLES. The players who...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBANBC Sports

Westbrook defends Brooks: 'Scotty is one hell of a coach'

When the Wizards were at their lowest points this season, during their worst losing streaks, no one took more heat from fans than head coach Scott Brooks. He's in the final year of his contract and, despite all the injuries and the unprecedented ordeal the team had with the coronavirus, Brooks received a lot of the blame.
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

What is Scott Brooks’ Future with the Wizards?

The Washington Wizards have had an odd season to say the least. They started the season 0-5, were 17-32 49 games into the season, but somehow have managed to clinch a play-in spot after last night’s 121-105 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Russell Westbrook’s heroics continued with another triple-double stat line of 21 points, 12 assists and 17 rebounds. Their record has moved to 33-38 on the year, and they have gone 16-6 over their last 22 games.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Draymond Green calls 2017 OKC Thunder ‘Horses–t’

While they may be in the running for a bottom-three finish on the season, the OKC Thunder are a very young team already in possession of quite an extensive list of accomplishments throughout their 13-year existence. Seeing postseason action in five straight years leading up to 2020-21, with 10 total...
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Russell Westbrook averages triple-double for fourth time in five seasons

Russell Westbrook continues to make NBA history with each passing season. Though he clinched it several days ago, Sunday's Washington Wizards regular-season finale ended with Westbrook averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in five seasons. Prior to Westbrook's run, Oscar Robertson was the only player in league history to accomplish that feat over a full season. He did so only once. Westbrook now has 80 percent of seasons in NBA history in which a player averaged a triple-double.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook, Wizards clinch 8 seed in East

The Washington Wizards have clinched the 8 seed in the Eastern Conference after a last-second victory against the Charlotte Hornets on the final day of the NBA regular season. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal did just enough to put the game away late, as the Wizards won 115-110 as they continue to keep their momentum heading into the playoffs.
NBANBA

Recap: Beal, Westbrook lead Wizards to 115-110 win in regular season finale

Wizards: Bradley Beal (25), Russell Westbrook (23), Robin Lopez (18) Hornets: Terry Rozier (22), LaMelo Ball (19), Miles Bridges (17) The Wizards defeated the Hornets 115-110 on Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena in the final game of the regular season. Washington finishes the season eighth in the Eastern Conference and now advances to the NBA Play-In Tournament, which begins on Tuesday night. Russell Westbrook finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, the 184th triple-double of his career and his 38th of the season. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 25 points, including 13 in the decisive fourth quarter.
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook endorses Wizards coach Scott Brooks

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks has been subject to a great deal of criticism from fans and some media who cover the team. His 49-win season in 2016-17 and navigating through injuries to lead Washington to the postseason the following season are now distant memories. Despite the Wizards recent...
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook for All-NBA 2020-21

In his 13th NBA season, Russell Westbrook is putting up some of the best numbers of his career and leading a late-season Wizards’ resurgence that has taken Washington from 15 games below .500 to the NBA Play-In Tournament. The former MVP averaged the most rebounds (11.5) and assists (11.7) of his career, averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five years and just locked up his third assist title. Ask around the organization, however, and any teammate, coach or staffer will tell you that Westbrook’s biggest impact has come in the locker room rather than the stat sheet. Acquired by Washington just weeks before the start of the season, Westbrook has been a tone-setter for the team on and off the court, a leader for the Wizards’ young core and a superstar running mate for fellow All-NBA candidate Bradley Beal.
NBAWashington City Paper

Wizards Head Into Play-In Tournament With Momentum

As the final buzzer sounded inside Capital One Arena on Sunday afternoon, fans treated the home team to a standing ovation. The energy in the building was palpable as the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, 110-105, to favorably position themselves heading into the NBA’s new play-in tournament. With the win, the Wizards secured the eighth seed in the tournament and will earn an official playoff berth if they win either of their next two games.
NBANBC Sports

Russell Westbrook in attendance for Mystics’ regular-season opener

Russell Westbrook has taken the nation’s capital by storm in just the six months since he first donned Wizards colors. On nights when he doesn’t terrorize opposing defenses and rack up triple-doubles, Westbrook likes to support the local WNBA squad Washington Mystics. The Wizards’ point guard was spotted at the...
NBAAt The Hive

Preview: The Hornets regular season finale against the Wizards has massive playoff implications

What: Charlotte Hornets (33-38) at Washington Wizards (33-38) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Indiana Pacers are all tied at 33-38 for the Eastern Conference’s No. 8, No. 9, and No. 10 seeds. With only one regular season game left, today’s matchup against the Wizards could ultimately determine if the Hornets make the playoffs or not.
NBAchatsports.com

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBANBC Sports

Westbrook caps off regular season with NBA assist title

Russell Westbrook officially nabbed his third NBA assist title in the Wizards' regular-season finale on Sunday, averaging a career-high 11.7 assists per game clip. Westbrook ran away with the assist lead, edging Atlanta’s Trae Young (9.4 apg) and Phoenix’s Chris Paul (8.9 apg) to take the crown. His title came with the Wizards clinching the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, beating the Charlotte Hornets 115-110 at home. Westbrook finished with a triple-double on the day: 23 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists.