Sixers ban fan who threw popcorn at Westbrook

The NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers has banned the fan who threw popcorn at Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook at a Wednesday night playoff game from coming to its building again.

The team issued a statement on Thursday saying that they did an investigation of the incident, and revoked the unidentified fan's season ticket memberships as well.

The 76ers also apologized to Westbrook and the Wizards for the incident, adding that it has “no place for it in our sport or arena.”

Westbrook and other NBA players had called on the NBA to take action in the incident.

Westbrook, the NBA’s all time leader in triple-doubles, has been involved in several fan-related incidents the past few years.

On Wednesday night, a fan dumped popcorn on him from above as he exited the game with an injury.