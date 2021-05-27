Atlanta mayoral candidate has car stolen while meeting with community leaders

© Getty Images

A mayoral candidate in Atlanta had his car stolen while speaking to a business owner after a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday.

City councilman Antonio Brown had his 2016 Mercedes 450 stolen when four suspects jumped into the vehicle on Wednesday morning, police said in a report.

The incident occurred, Brown said on Instagram, after an event marking the opening of a Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins store on Moreland Avenue.

Brown told the newspaper that he saw the situation unfold but didn’t think the suspects would steal his SUV since it was equipped with a modern push start system.

“You don’t immediately think, ‘Oh, these kids are going to steal my car.'”

Brown reportedly held onto the vehicle when the suspects starting driving off but let go after a block.

The Hill has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for more information on the incident.

Violent crime is on the rise this year in Atlanta, the Journal-Constitution reported, citing figures from the Atlanta Police Department showing that homicides are up 52 percent compared to this time last year, while shootings have increased more than 40 percent.

Brown entered the mayoral race on May 14, joining Councilman Andre Dickens, attorney Sharon Gray and City Council President Felicia Moore.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) recently announced that she would not run for reelection.

Brown, who is running on the platform of “reimagining” public safety and policing, is currently under indictment on several federal fraud charges, according to the newspaper, which noted that the charges are for alleged activities before he was elected in 2019.