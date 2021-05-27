Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta mayoral candidate has car stolen while meeting with community leaders

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdqEJ_0aDVNM0s00
© Getty Images

A mayoral candidate in Atlanta had his car stolen while speaking to a business owner after a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday.

City councilman Antonio Brown had his 2016 Mercedes 450 stolen when four suspects jumped into the vehicle on Wednesday morning, police said in a report.

The incident occurred, Brown said on Instagram, after an event marking the opening of a Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins store on Moreland Avenue.

Brown told the newspaper that he saw the situation unfold but didn’t think the suspects would steal his SUV since it was equipped with a modern push start system.

“You don’t immediately think, ‘Oh, these kids are going to steal my car.'”

Brown reportedly held onto the vehicle when the suspects starting driving off but let go after a block.

The Hill has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for more information on the incident.

Violent crime is on the rise this year in Atlanta, the Journal-Constitution reported, citing figures from the Atlanta Police Department showing that homicides are up 52 percent compared to this time last year, while shootings have increased more than 40 percent.

Brown entered the mayoral race on May 14, joining Councilman Andre Dickens, attorney Sharon Gray and City Council President Felicia Moore.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) recently announced that she would not run for reelection.

Brown, who is running on the platform of “reimagining” public safety and policing, is currently under indictment on several federal fraud charges, according to the newspaper, which noted that the charges are for alleged activities before he was elected in 2019.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

224K+
Followers
22K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#City Leaders#Stolen#Police Shootings#Community Leaders#Mercedes#Dunkin#Baskin Robbins#The Journal Constitution#City Council#Reelection#Attorney Sharon Gray#Councilman Andre Dickens#Moreland Avenue#Indictment#Business Owner#Homicides#Driving#Violent Crime#Alleged Activities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Instagram
Related
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Atlanta City Council passes resolutions to tackle surging crime

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Tensions are flaring in many parts of Atlanta after another deadly weekend across Metro Atlanta. In a virtual meeting Monday afternoon, tackling crime became a central debate for Atlanta’s City Council. “We want to encourage people to put the guns down and find other ways to settle...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Atlanta-Based Political Strategist On Mayoral Race, Campaign Funding

An Atlanta-based political strategist says in order to run a successful mayoral campaign, candidates must be able to raise money. Also, candidates looking to enter the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor should announce their candidacy to run for office within the next two weeks — unless they can self-fund their campaign.
Atlanta, GAatlantatribune.com

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Anti-Violence Advisory Council Named

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Anti-Violence Advisory Council Named. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has convened an impressive Anti-Violence Advisory Council to address violent crime in Atlanta. The council—comprised of community members and partners—will review the City’s plans to address violent crime and report immediate recommendations to Mayor Bottoms within 45 days.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gunman sought after shootout with off-duty officer at Atlanta gas station

Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire on a group of bystanders and then got into a shootout with an off-duty officer outside of an Atlanta gas station Sunday night. A “number of people” were at the Exxon at 400 Edgewood Avenue when the gunfire started about 11:30 p.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Ashley Lynne

Upcoming Events and Activities in Dekalb County

Many people gush over all the different things you can do in the city of Atlanta. But there are other places to go and things to see right in Dekalb county. From movie theaters that serve drinks and a full menu to farmer's markets with unique finds. There is something special about living in Dekalb county.
Covington County, ALwtvy.com

Atlanta murder suspect captured in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Suspicions by the Atlanta Police Department that a Feb. 17 homicide suspect it has been searching for was in south Alabama have proven correct. Atlanta fugitive Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday night, according to a statement released Monday morning by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. The...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
XXL Mag

Shooting Outside Trap Music Museum Leaves Four People Hospitalized

A shooting took place outside of T.I.'s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta early Sunday morning, which left four people injured. A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed preliminary information from the Sunday (May 16) shooting incident to XXL on Monday (May 17). The statement reads, "On 5/16/21 around 3:40 am, officers responded to 630 Travis St. (Trap Museum) in reference to multiple persons shot. Upon arrival, officers located three males who sustained gunshot wounds. The males were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment."
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Atlanta Police investigate man shot near Atlantic Station shopping district

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a reported shooting near one of Atlanta's busiest shopping districts. According to Sergeant Jarius Daugherty, officers were called to 1371 Market Street - an address in the Atlantic Station area - just before 4 p.m. to a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find a man with what they believe was a gunshot wound.
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Snellville, GAPosted by
The Georgia Sun

Police search for man who exposed himself several times at a Snellville Park

SNELLVILLE — The Gwinnett Police Department is working to identify a man they say has exposed himself and performed lewd acts at Lenora Park. Officers have been dispatched to a “suspicious person” call at 4515 Lenora Church Rd in Snellville on several occasions. The man is described as a black male, approximately 5’5” – 5’7” in height, weighing between 120-130 pounds, slim build, with tattoos. The man is frequently seen wearing gym type clothing.
Fulton County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

North Fulton’s Liz Hausmann back representing metro Atlanta on ACCG board

Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann has been re-appointed to represent metro Atlanta’s counties in the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. The ACCG advocates for Georgia’s counties to politicians and organizes trainings to help improve county services. ExploreGa. first lady speaks with Fulton leaders about human trafficking. Hausmann, who represents a...
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Man shot near Atlantic Station, police say

ATLANTA - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting near Atlantic Station on Monday afternoon. The Atlanta Police Department said it received a call of shots fired at 3:52 p.m. on 1371 Market Street in Atlanta and officers found the man shot after responding.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for murder in Atlanta has been caught in south Alabama. Officials said Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday in Covington County, south of Montgomery. Last week, officials had said they were expanding the search for the 40-year-old Thomas to Alabama, saying they believed...