SIXERS BAN POPCORN-THROWING GOOFBALL ‘INDEFINITELY’!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sixers have banned the fan who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook as he left Game 2 of the Sixers-Wizards series early in the fourth quarter with an apparent right ankle injury. He did not return. Westbrook went down after colliding with Furkan Korkmaz early in the fourth quarter. He...

