Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sensitech shares safety, security tips as Memorial Day weekend brings added risks

By The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEVERLY, Mass. — Holiday weekends are well known for the high risk presented to organizations and their supply chains across the United States. The Sensitech Supply Chain Intelligence Center (SCIC) has recorded average Memorial Day theft rates up to 100% higher and average values up to 114% higher than non-holiday weekends. Additionally, the rate of Memorial Day thefts has increased year over year.

www.thetrucker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Increased Security#Personal Security#Logistics#Emergency Vehicles#Transportation Steps#Cctv#Memorial Day Weekends#Memorial Day Thefts#Security Protocols#Secure Parking Locations#Scheduled Delivery Times#Medical Supplies#Storage Conduct#Cargo Theft#Industrial Supplies#Parking Vehicles#Gps Monitoring#Holiday Periods#Industry Practices#Non Holiday Weekends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Traveljohnnyjet.com

12 Tips and Hacks For Memorial Day Weekend Travel

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Memorial Day weekend is my favorite weekend of the year for a few reasons:. 1. It’s the unofficial kickoff to summer and growing up in Connecticut, it created...
Weatherspmetrowire.com

ReadyWisconsin offers tips for a safe Memorial Day Weekend

Whether you are hitting the road or spending time at home, ReadyWisconsin is encouraging everyone to make safety a priority this upcoming Memorial Day weekend. “While the coronavirus pandemic put a lot of travel plans on hold, increasing vaccination rates will likely have many people eyeing a getaway,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “No matter how you are spending the extended weekend, it’s important to plan ahead and keep safety in mind.”
Nashville, TNfox17.com

Bring mask, arrive early, pack smart: BNA issues Memorial Day weekend travel tips

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, Nashville International Airport (BNA) says air travel is on the rise. An estimated 37 million people are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. Out of that number, 34 million Americans are planning to hit the road and 2.5 million Americans are expected to be boarding airplanes.
Eureka, CAkrcrtv.com

State and national agencies offer safety advice for Memorial Day weekend

EUREKA, Calif. — Safety officials are reminding people to stay safe during the Memorial day weekend while they are traveling or staying at home. In a press release, the California Highway Patrol said they will be conducting a Maximum Enforcement Period starting Friday at 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on May 31 throughout the state. During this period, a focus on proper seatbelt use will be enforced in addition to distracted driving and impairment from drugs or alcohol.
EconomyPosted by
Rental

FleetUp and Alert Rental Partner to Help Rental Companies

FleetUp and Alert have partnered to improve communication between rental companies and customers. FleetUp integrates into Alert’s software to automate the most important parts of the delivery process, giving dispatch, drivers, and customers real-time shipment GPS locations and ETAs. No matter what tools they use to talk to coworkers, rental...
Healthfoodlogistics.com

Digitizing How to Onboard Suppliers to Future-Proof Food Safety Strategies

In January 2020, the food supply chains were humming along with business as usual. Refrigerated and frozen proteins, fruits, vegetables and consumer package goods made their predictable journeys from manufacturing to distribution centers along to retail and restaurant locations worldwide. Similarly, the way we engaged our supply partners was predictable, albeit cumbersome, often involving numerous departments like quality assurance, purchasing, category managers and accounting. Each department would likely have different procedures, including manual processes and back-and-forth phone calls and emails. It would likely take weeks to bring a new product into the supply chain, let alone an entirely new supplier.
Businessrubbernews.com

Imperial, Conti focus on core markets with molded hose asset transaction

DELICIAS, Mexico—As one major hose supplier transitions its Mexican production campus from industrial molded hose manufacturing to on-highway hose production, another major hose supplier will benefit as it focuses its North American business in the off-highway market. Imperial Auto Industries Ltd., based almost exclusively in India with a U.S. auto...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Infrared imaging leaves invasive pythons nowhere to hide

WASHINGTON -- For more than 25 years, Burmese pythons have been living and breeding in the Florida Everglades where they prey on native wildlife and disrupt the region's delicate ecosystems. A new study shows that infrared cameras could make it easier to spot these invasive snakes in the Florida foliage, providing a new tool in the effort to remove them.
Indiana Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Routine traffic stop in Indiana nets a half-ton of cannabis

A moving violation was enough to get a driver pulled over by the Indiana State Police and a K-9 officer’s nose was enough to finger the transporter for hauling 1,275 pounds (578.3 kilograms) of weed that smugglers barely tried to conceal. At about 11:15 a.m. on Mar. 16, a trooper stopped a vehicle for a moving violation while he travelling on I-65, according to a police statement . Weird weed ‘decriminalization’ measure proposed in prohibition U.S. state ‘Green’ trade-in: Man tries to buy vehicle with 1.5 pounds of pot These guys didn’t take much time to try and ‘hide’ 780 pounds of weed The investigation, which included calling in a canine to sniff the exterior of the van, resulted in a search of the vehicle’s inside. There, the trooper discovered 38 large boxes wrapped in black plastic wrap and six black garbage bags. The boxes contained a total of 1,264 individually sealed bags of green plant material, the field test for which showed the contents were marijuana. In all, the seized cannabis weighed 1,275 pounds (578.3 kg) that the police report has a “conservative” street value of about US$5.7 million to US$8.5 million ($7.1 million to $10.6 million). California resident Christopher Colburn, 31, was arrested without incident and later transported to the Lake County Jail. Colburn is preliminarily charged with two felony counts, namely dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana with prior conviction. If pursued, actual charges will be determined by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office. If the defendant has a prior drug conviction, possession of 30 grams or more of cannabis is punishable by six months in jail to two and one-half years in prison, a fine of up to US$10,000 ($12,500) or both, reports Criminal Defence Lawyer. Manufacture or distribution of 10 pound (4.5 kg) or more of…
Marketscoleofduty.com

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (Fibc) Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Langston, Yantai Haiwan, Sackmaker

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (Fibc) Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (Fibc) Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (Fibc) processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
EconomyComputerworld

Automating Inventory Management

A global provider of remanufactured printer parts, electronic asset lifecycle management and environmental solutions seeks to support their customers with high quality products and services. Beyond this, they are driven by a passion for teamwork, community, and embracing and driving change. Read this case study to learn how Insight’s Digital...
Marketsreportsgo.com

Medical Equipment Rental Market Size, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2026

The latest research report on Medical Equipment Rental market organizes latest data to cater to all the requirements of investors, businesses, and stakeholders looking to enhance their revenue flow in the forthcoming years. In particular, the document offers a comprehensive analysis of the critical factors such as the growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping the industry dynamics. Apart from this, several segments of the market are individually appraised as per their growth potential and dollar opportunity, followed by a complete examination of the competitive backdrop. Additionally, the research literature encompasses insights into the actions that must be undertaken to effectively deal with spurring challenges brought forth by the Covid-19 pandemic.