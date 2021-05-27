Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Thailand reveals plan to end legal sale of wildlife

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5LuF_0aDVNAQA00
an orangutan in a cage (AP)

Thailand is ramping up efforts to curb trade in wildlife to help reduce the risk of future pandemics, officials have said, though it was unclear whether that would mean an end to all sales of exotic species in the wildlife trafficking hub.

The government intends to make Thailand “free of the legal wildlife trade” while also combatting illegal trafficking in wild animals, the minister for natural resources and the environment, Waravut Silpa-archa, said on Thursday.

Speaking in pre-recorded addresses, Silpa-archa and other officials said the pandemic has raised the urgency of shutting down the supply chain of wildlife and game meat that is thought to be a key factor in the spread of Covid-19, Ebola and other illnesses.

The motto for the campaign, he said, is, “Stop disease and extinctions: Never eat, buy, hunt or sell wildlife.”

Since the minister delivered his remarks remotely, it was not possible to ask if authorities plan to shutter markets that still sell a variety of exotic species, even in downtown Bangkok.

Some markets are closed, at least for now, as Thailand grapples with its worst wave of coronavirus outbreaks since the pandemic began.

The first case outside of China surfaced in Bangkok, but the number of infections remained low until this April, when cases surged despite strict quarantines for people entering the country.

Officials, meanwhile, are turning their attention to preventing future crises linked to the spread of diseases such as Covid-19 that are believed to spread from animals to humans.

It is vital to tackle the sales and consumption of high-risk wildlife as its supply chain is the source of the highest risk of diseases

Thailand has one of the strongest enforcement regimes in the region, at least on paper.

The minimum fine for trafficking in protected species is 9,000 US dollars, together with imprisonment of more than 10 years, Silpa-archa said at a seminar hosted by the anti-trafficking group Freeland at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand.

At the same time, destruction of habitat is increasingly forcing animals and people into closer proximity.

Poaching is a significant problem and demand for some species, especially in China, is a key factor driving the wildlife trade.

“It is vital to tackle the sales and consumption of high-risk wildlife as its supply chain is the source of the highest risk of zoonotic diseases. We need to stop the supply chain,” the minister said. “The best way to end the illegal wildlife trade is to break its supply chain.”

The coronavirus that causes Covid-19 is thought to have emerged from wild bats or other species, though the exact origins of the disease, which spread from the central Chinese city of Wuhan in early 2020, are a subject of intense debate.

In February 2020, the Chinese government announced a broad ban on the consumption of wild animals.

Last month, the World Health Organisation issued guidelines that noted that well-run traditional style markets are safe but that problems arise when live animals, especially wild animals “that cannot be properly assessed for potential risks,” are sold and slaughtered in areas open to the public.

Keeping such animals in cages and killing and dressing the meat in the same areas adds to the risk of contamination with blood, faeces and other waste, it said.

“Such environments provide the opportunity for animal viruses, including coronaviruses, to amplify themselves and transmit to new hosts, including humans,” the WHO said.

Ending the wildlife trade is a vital step in preventing such crises, said Pimpavadee Phaholyothin, CEO of the World Wildlife Fund-Thailand.

“The rationale is really to protect human health because of the very high risk of spillover,” she said.

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Trade#Poaching#Illegal Trade#Animal Species#Exotic Species#Protected Species#Chinese#Who#Wildlife Trafficking#Diseases Thailand#High Risk Wildlife#Wild Animals#Sale#Illegal Trafficking#Habitat#Natural Resources#Bangkok#Supply#Human Health#Live Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
newschain

Putin slams US and criticises its response to Capitol siege

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of trying to contain Russia and called its response to the Capitol siege a manifestation of the West’s double standards. Speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Mr Putin said that arms control, global conflicts, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change are among the issues he and US President Joe Biden would discuss during their summit in Geneva on June 16.
EuropePosted by
newschain

Belarus opposition leaders say journalist’s TV confessions were coerced

Belarusian opposition leaders have said a dissident journalist was coerced to appear in a video on state TV in which he wept and praised the country’s authoritarian ruler. In the 90-minute video, Raman Pratasevich repented for his opposition activities and said he respects Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko as “a man with balls of steel”.
Public HealthKenosha News.com

Thailand aims at pandemic risks by fighting wildlife trade

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand is ramping up efforts to curb trade in wildlife to help reduce the risk of future pandemics, officials said Thursday, though it was unclear whether that would mean an end to all such sales in the wildlife trafficking hub. The government intends to make Thailand “free...
Public Healthhot96.com

Thailand adjusts vaccine plan to tame deadliest outbreak

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand is modifying its coronavirus immunisation strategy to target worst-hit areas and sectors where clusters are most likely to emerge, officials said on Wednesday, as it deals with its most severe outbreak yet and a low vaccination rate. The strategy prioritises the epicentre Bangkok and nearby provinces,...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Thailand planning more economic measures to cope with virus impact

BANGKOK (May 27): Thailand is planning additional measures to retain jobs and boost domestic consumption in a bid to help the Southeast Asian economy weather its most severe coronavirus outbreak so far, the state planning agency said on Thursday. The tourism-reliant nation is struggling with a third wave of infections...
Healththaienquirer.com

Thailand’s tentative re-opening plan

Thailand plans to open the country back up to tourism by the year’s end. With that in mind there are several steps that must take place before that goal is realized. There have been many mixed messages coming from the ministries but the following is the plan as we best understand it.
Animalsdiscoverwildlife.com

New Big 5 wildlife species revealed: what are they and where to see them

The Big Five is an old term used by colonial-era hunters in Africa for the most prized and dangerous animals to shoot and kill: elephant, rhino, leopard, Cape buffalo and lion. I think there’s a better idea: to celebrate the animals we share the planet with via photography. That’s why...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

How CSI Kenya is helping boost efforts to end wildlife crime

The illegal trade of wildlife - estimated to be worth $23 billion - poses a major security challenge to law enforcement across the globe due to its close links with other transnational organised criminal activities, such as drugs, arms and human trafficking.Efforts to tackle wildlife crime in Kenya were boosted last week when conservation organisation Space for Giants, in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime [UNODC], delivered vital specialised equipment to the Kenya Wildlife Service, to enhance wildlife crime scene management.Brigadier John Waweru, Director General of KWS, told The Independent “although it is popularly believed...
Asiab975.com

‘Reef stars’ promote new growth in Bali’s dying coral ecosystem

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – Using a snorkel and protective gloves, Pariama Hutasoit dives down into the clear waters off the Indonesian island of Bali to pull away plastic from a “reef star” installed by her conservation group to encourage new coral growth. The Nusa Dua Foundation has installed almost...
Visual Artworldarchitecture.org

Plan Architect designs dormitory building with zigzag balconies ensuring more sunlight in Thailand

Bangkok-based architecture practice Plan Architect has designed a dormitory building for the Nurse Dormitory Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Khet Pathum Wan, Thailand. Named Nurse Dormitory Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the 32,000-square-metre building features zigzag patterned balconies ensuring more sunlight and providing suitable space for planting trees and drying clothes according to the needs of the residents.
Agricultureconservationmag.org

Overfishing, Conservation, Sustainability, and Farmed Fish

As with many other aspects of government policy, overfishing and other fishing-related environmental issues are a real problem, but it’s not clear that government intervention is the solution. Indeed, it might be one of the main drivers of overfishing and other conservation and sustainability issues stemming from commercial fishing. Much like drone fishing, there are serious ethical issues of interest to the average angler.
Businessslashdot.org

Amazon Ends Testing Most Employees For Marijuana, Will Lobby For Legalization

Amazon will no longer test most job applicants for marijuana use in the latest sign of America's changing relationship with pot. Amazon, the second-largest private employer in the U.S., also says it now backs legalizing marijuana nationwide. "In the past, like many employers, we've disqualified people from working at Amazon if they tested positive for marijuana use," the company said in a blog post on Tuesday. "However, given where state laws are moving across the U.S., we've changed course."
EnvironmentHappi

Dove Unveils New Forest Restoration Project

Ahead of World Environment Day, Dove has unveiled the Dove Forest Restoration Project, billed by the Unilever brand as one of the biggest protection and restoration efforts from any beauty brand to-date. The project is designed to protect and restore forests, protect the habitats of endangered species, and improve the livelihoods of 16,000 people who call North Sumatra, Indonesia home.
Animalsdailynewsen.com

Up to Now, low Danger of Individual spread of H10N3 bird Influenza

The man, a resident of this town of Zhenjiang, was hospitalized on April 28 and diagnosed with H10N3 on May 28, the wellness cost stated on Tuesday, adding that his condition remains stable. It didn't give details on the way the guy was infected but stated evaluation of his close...
Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

Risk of COVID-19 surge threatens Africa's health facilities

Critical health facilities across Africa risk being overwhelmed by surging COVID-19 infections, the UN health agency said on Thursday. The appeal to the continent's authorities to boost lifesaving facilities comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that vaccine shipments were at "a near halt". "The threat of a third...