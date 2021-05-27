Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hiring Experienced CDL A Heavy Haul Drivers Regional Routes - Top Earners Make Up to $1,800/week

The Trucker
 18 days ago

We say what we mean and we do what we say. If you are looking for big company resources with a small company feel, you have found the right place to call home. Drive for System Transport, and receive great pay packages and excellent benefits like transition and orientation pay, vacation time, good home time, medical and dental, 401K, and so much more.When you join our team you will haul vital goods and materials throughout the western US - including along the west coast and southwest supply routes. You will drive the newest ﬂatbed trucks in Regional or OTR Routes.You belong here, come drive with us!

www.thetrucker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#Western Us#Brake#Truck Drivers#Device Drivers#Supply#Home Repairs#Cdl#Twt Refrigerated Service#Pto#Trucks#Excellent Benefits#Inexperienced Trainees#Apply#Vacation Time#Driver Type#Payout#West Coast#Company#Transition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Wyoming Statecounty10.com

Ryan Bros. Trucking, Inc. is hiring a Full Time Class A CDL Driver

Join a family founded, owned and operated business with a growing team!. Seeking full time CDL drivers to haul liquid asphalt and/or propane in the State of Wyoming and surrounding states. Job Requirements:. -Class A CDL, Tanker and double/triple endorsement (hazmat not required for liquid asphalt) -One year truck driving...
Kennerdell, PAexplore venango

SPONSORED: DTA in Kennerdell Has Immediate Need for Class A&B CDL Drivers

KENNERDELL, Pa. – DTA located in Kennerdell has an immediate need for Class A and B CDL Drivers. DTA furnishes bulk transportation solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential projects throughout western Pennsylvania and surrounding regions. They move freight for power generation, heavy highway, steel, oil and gas, commercial construction, and other industries with dedicated or spot service. Their experienced staff works with each customer to secure the smartest transportation solutions for each assignment.
Crofton, NEYankton Daily Press

Route Driver - Art's Garbage Service

Art's Garbage Service in Crofton is seeking a Route Driver. Driving experience & Class B CDL preferred will provide assistance acquiring CDL. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401K, paid holidays, paid time off, uniforms. Apply online:. Questions call. 402-644-8300.
Economysupplychaindive.com

UPS adds dynamic routing to ORION, saving 2-4 miles per driver

UPS is expected to complete the rollout of an upgrade to its On-Road Integrated Optimization and Navigation technology, known as ORION, in July, Chief Information and Engineering Officer Juan Perez said during the company's investor day this week. The upgrade, called "dynamic ORION," has enabled the company to reduce driver...
Jobstruckdriversus.com

Cardinal Logistics hiring for dedicated southeast routes

This article is sponsored by Cardinal Logistics. Cardinal Logistics is hiring CDL-A holders for dedicated routes going to the southeast hauling dry van freight. With predictable weekly home time, this is how Cardinal enables you to balance work and life! Check out the details below and see if this opportunity meets your career goals and home schedule needs.
EconomyTire Review

Giti Tire Increases Freight Surcharges

Giti Tire (USA) Ltd. is increasing freight surcharges up to $10,000 per 40HC container for some destinations, effective July 5, due to the challenges that all companies who use ocean freight for the transportation of goods are facing, the company says. According to the company, continued and prolonged port and...
Businessheavyliftpfi.com

Merritts bolsters team

Nottingham-based heavy machinery moving specialist Merritts Machinery Logistics has appointed Andy Booth as operations manager and Paula Law as quality, health, safety and environment (QHSE) coordinator. Booth will be responsible for ensuring that Merritts has the systems, procedures, people and equipment in place to provide a high-level machinery moving service...
Industryscmr.com

Leveraging Port Technology

Every four years the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) recognizes infrastructure projects around the U.S. that it considers to be Gamechangers — innovative projects and programs that move infrastructure modernization forward. Among this year’s ASCE Gamechanger award recipients is the Port of Los Angeles for its Port Optimizer, a digital portal providing real-time, data-driven insights for improving port performance and predictability.
Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Donsötank Rederi’s 2nd LNG-fueled tanker hits the water at Wuhu Shipyard

Rederi AB Donsötank, a Swedish family-owned shipowner, has launched its second LNG-powered oil products and chemical tanker at Chinese Wuhu Shipyard Co. Named M/T Pacifico, the ice-strengthened ship, will featuring ice class 1A, and will have shore-connection for port operations, prepared for 1000 kWh battery-pack. Wärtsilä has been contracted to deliver the main as well as the auxiliary engines.
Industrypayloadasia.com

HKIA gets ‘green airport’ validation; cargo up in May

Hong Kong International Airport received the Gold Recognition for its outstanding achievement in improving local air quality at the ACI’s Asia-Pacific Green Airports Recognition programme. The airport authority won for a scheme, started in 2018, that allows ramp handlers to rent electric-powered ground services equipment (GSE) at the midfield apron...
Economyrailwaypro.com

Alstom wins APM operation and maintenance contract in China

Chengdu Tianfu International Airport awarded CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems (PBTS), the Chinese joint venture of Alstom, a EUR 20.3 million contract (CNY 160 million) to provide operation and maintenance service for the airport’s Innovia automated people mover (APM) system, which was built by PBTS and will enter service in late June 2021.
Texas StateCleanTechnica

Waymo & J.B. Hunt Team Up To Bring Autonomous Freight Trucks To Texas

Autonomous driving technology company Waymo has teamed up with Arkansas-based transportation logistics company J.B. Hunt for a pilot project designed to test the use of Waymo’s autonomous driving in moving freight. Texas has been selected as the state to trial the collaboration in. Waymo will use its Class 8 autonomous...
railwaypro.com

RZD and STM sign agreement for 200 diesel locomotives

Sinara Transport Machines Holding (STM) and the Russian Railways signed a contract for the supply of 200 2TE5A freight diesel locomotives which will be delivered until 2031. The contract also includes the provisioning of subsequent maintenance services and repair during their life cycle. The two-sectioned diesel locomotives will be designed...
Hagerstown, MDModern Bulk Transporter

Volvo Group breaks ground on vehicle propulsion lab

Volvo Group has broken ground on a $33 million expansion of its powertrain research and development site in Hagerstown, Maryland for the construction of a new vehicle propulsion lab (VPL). Volvo’s VPL will allow comprehensive testing of current and future products for Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, Prevost, and Volvo Bus to meet the evolving government regulations and ensure high performance on the diverse North American roadways.
Columbiana County, OHSalem News Online

County airport officials will utilize $620K in fed money

EAST LIVERPOOL — Nestled in the hills of Madison Township northwest of East Liverpool, the Columbiana County Airport provides services to local flying enthusiasts and others coming to Columbiana County. But the airstrip and airport facilities were not always what they are today and that is thanks in part to...
Elk River, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

In a first, MnDOT accepts construction plans in digital format

For the first time, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is largely relying on digital blueprints as it finalizes plans for a major remake of Hwy. 169 through Elk River. Contractor WSB is designing the roads for MnDOT's "Highway 169 Redefine" project, and is believed to be the first firm to deliver a whole set of plans in three-dimensional digital format.