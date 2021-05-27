April Newsletter: 'What's That You're Doing?' (No.4/Vol.9)

If BBC4 can hang on until 1993, one of the highlights of an otherwise grim year for Pops is the appearance of Cilla Black, promoting her comeback record after many years on TV, as apparently she was so unpleasant behind the scenes the crew made no attempt to improve the quality of her rather shaky live vocals and it sounded horrible and the single was a flop. Indeed there does seem to be a large number of behind the scenes stories about Cilla that suggest she paid little heed to the maxim about being nice to people on the way up, which explains why not much happened for her on screen after Blind Date. For a while she didn’t need to bother about all that, though, when she was the highest-paid and most famous woman on TV, which this new documentary will more likely concentrate on.