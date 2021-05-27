Cancel
Bosnian War Prisoners’ Complaint about Serbian TV Show ‘Dismissed’

By Milica Stojanovic
balkaninsight.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerbia’s electronic media regulator has dismissed a complaint from former prisoners in wartime Bosnian Serb-run camps about alleged falsehoods aired by Belgrade-based Happy TV, said a member of the regulator's council. A member of the council of the Serbian Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, REM, told BIRN on Thursday that the...

Serbian Prosecutors Urge Probe of Alleged Graft Link to Minister

The Serbian Prosecutor’s Office for Organised Crime asked police to start investigating allegations that Defence Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic’s father was involved in corrupt dealings with a state arms manufacturer. The Prosecutor’s Office for Organised Crime told BIRN on Thursday that it has asked the Interior Ministry’s Service for the Fight...
Europebalkaninsight.com

Bosnian Families Hope Grave Discovery Will End Search for Bodies

Relatives of people who went missing in the Kalinovik area during the Bosnian war hope that the exhumation of a previously-unknown mass grave will finally reveal where their loved ones were buried. After the discovery of a mass grave on Monday in the village of Dobro Polje in the south-eastern...
WorldPosted by
Daily Herald

Illegal Serb church on Bosniak woman's land is demolished

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- Bosnian authorities have demolished a Serbian Orthodox church that was illegally built on land owned by a Bosniak woman, after a 20-year-long legal battle that saw the case reach the European Court of Human Rights. Workers and construction machinery arrived at Fata Orlovic's yard in the village...
PoliticsFrankfort Times

Before final verdict, Mladic's bloody legacy divides Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Fikret Grabovica wants to see at least some remorse from wartime Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic when U.N. judges deliver their final verdict for genocide and other war crimes committed during Bosnia’s 1990s ethnic carnage. Grabovica's 11-year-old daughter, Irma, was among the 10,000 civilians killed...
Middle EastAsbarez News

Yerevan Assures Iran ‘Corridor’ Issue Will Never be Discussed by Armenia

Yerevan gave assurances to Iran that the issue of creating a “corridor” with Azerbaijan has not been and will never be discussed by Armenia, during talks on Monday between Armenia’s Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Iran’s Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami, who is visiting Armenia. Grigoryan who is...
Foreign PolicyAsbarez News

U.S. Urges Baku to ‘Relocate Forces’ from Armenia Border; Moscow Calls for Diplomacy

France, U.N. express concern over escalation of Armenian border standoff. The United States specifically called on Azerbaijan to reelected its forces to the positions held on May 11, the day before Azerbaijani soldiers breached Armenia’s sovereign borders and advanced into the provinces of Syunik and Gegharkunik, where on Thursday six Armenian soldiers were taken hostage by Azerbaijan just two days after an Armenian soldier was killed by Azerbaijani forces.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Will Biden close Guantanamo 'War on Terror' prison?

The approved release of three detainees locked up in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba for nearly two decades has raised expectations that President Joe Biden might try to close the notorious US military prison. A high-level review board on May 17 signed off on the release of the oldest of the 40 so-called detainees still at Guantanamo, 73-year-old Pakistani businessman Saifullah Paracha, as well as two others. Despite being arrested and secretly rendered to the US military prison on the Caribbean island between 2001 and 2003, the three were never charged -- like most of the others still there. Tarred by accusations of extra-legal imprisonment, denial of rights and torture, Guantanamo has been a human rights shame for Washington since it was opened in January 2002 as a "War on Terror" prison for people suspected of connections to the September 11, 2001 attacks by Al-Qaeda.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Polish PM says Czechs agree to withdraw complaint about Turow mine

WARSAW, May 25 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic has agreed to withdraw its complaint to the European Union’s top court about the mining of lignite coal at the Turow mine in Poland, the Polish prime minister said early on Tuesday. “Given the tightening of cross-border cooperation with the Czech Republic,...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Top EU court dismisses Hungary's complaint over democracy probe

The top European Union court dismissed on Thursday Hungary's challenge against the opening in 2018 of a disciplinary procedure against Budapest for undermining democracy in the formerly communist country. Budapest had challenged on procedural grounds a European Parliament vote three years ago stating that Prime Minister Viktor Orban's policies were...
Militaryalloaadvertiser.com

Far East Prisoners of War honoured with online memorial

Relatives of Prisoners of War held captive in the Far East have launched a project to create an online memorial for them. Following Japan’s entry into the Second World War in December 1941 and the subsequent fall of Singapore in February 1942, around 140,000 Allied military personnel, together with many thousands of civilians, were taken prisoner.
Religionbalkaninsight.com

Serbia’s Vucic Wants to Control the Montenegrin Govt. It May Backfire

Serbia’s Aleksandar Vucic would do well to learn from the mistake made by Montenegro’s Milo Djukanovic. His quest for absolute power may come back to haunt him. Once again, the Serbian Orthodox Church, SOC, has been the stage of a ruthless political game by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to bring the government of Montenegro under his control.
WorldAsbarez News

Azerbaijan Stages Trial of Armenian POWs

A sham trial of two Armenian prisoners of war, illegally being held in Azerbaijan, kicked off in a court in Baku, with state prosecutors charging them for allegedly torturing “Azerbaijani captives” during the Karabakh War in the 1990s. Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan called the trial—and prosecution—of Armenian POWs...
Europevilaweb.cat

Council of Europe says Spain must free Catalan political prisoners and withdraw extradition requests

A draft report by the Council of Europe’s Committee on Legal Affairs has called on Spain to release Catalonia’s political prisoners and withdraw the extradition requests for their exiled colleagues. The text also calls on Spanish authorities to reform the crimes of rebellion and sedition, with the latter being the most serious offense for which nine politicians and activists were sentenced over the 2017 referendum push, with prison terms ranging from 9 to 13 years.
Chinajohnmenadue.com

Banging on about war. What for?

War used to be regarded as a failure of diplomacy. Now in Australia, we are being told to prepare for it. Why?. A changing of the bureaucratic guard is coming in Canberra, with the head of DFAT taking on Vice-Regal duties in Adelaide. Frances Adamson is unlikely to be replaced by an equivalent China specialist, or by such a professional diplomat. Foreign Affairs is no longer one of the top jobs. Those go to people who can be relied on to bang the war drums the loudest. Diplomatic empathy with China will probably not be in their skill sets.
MilitaryClick2Houston.com

After Gaza war, Hamas chief calls for Israel prisoner swap

GAZA – Hamas's top leader in the Gaza Strip on Monday expressed optimism about reaching a prisoner exchange with Israel, while Egyptian mediators seek to hammer out a long-term cease-fire following an 11-day war in the Gaza Strip earlier this month. Yehiyeh Sinwar spoke after meeting with Egyptian intelligence chief...