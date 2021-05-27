Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Sheriff: Waterloo man arrested at Syracuse Hancock Airport after sex assault investigation

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02InLE_0aDVMR4e00

Sheriff Kevin Henderson reports the arrest of a Waterloo man at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport where he was working as a contract employee after a sex assault investigation.

Investigators say Matthew Alexaner, 22, of Waterloo was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, which is a Class B felony on Wednesday.

The arrest took place at the airport in Syracuse around 2:20 p.m. The investigation began the day before after a 22-year-old woman reported Alexander engaged in sexual contact with her by forcible compulsion.

He was arraigned and will answer the charges at a later date. An order of protection was granted for the victim.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Waterloo, NY
Waterloo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Alexander, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Devices#Felony Assault#The Assault#Sexual Assault#Sexual Contact#Syracuse Hancock Airport#Sheriff Kevin Henderson#Man#Investigators#Criminal#Forcible Compulsion#Headlines#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
iPad
Related
Horseheads, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Four taken into custody after kidnapping along I-86

New York State Police arrested several people following a kidnapping in progress report along Interstate 86. It happened when the Chemung County 911 Center received a call that a vehicle near 104 Wygant Road in the town of Horseheads was being targeted. Two traffic stops were initiated- and the following...
Canisteo, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Canisteo man charged with DWI after hit-and-run crash

Deputies in Steuben County arrested a 27-year-old Canisteo man following a traffic stop on State Route 248. According to deputies, Joseph Carter, 27, of Canisteo hit another vehicle then left the scene of the crash. Upon investigation it was determined that Carter was intoxicated. He was charged with driving while...
Walworth, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Fatal fire under investigation in Walworth

Officials say one person died after a house fire on Cream Ridge Road in the town of Walworth. It happened late-Saturday around 10:24 p.m. when deputies and first responders were called to 4296 Cream Ridge Road for a house fire. Upon arrival, first responders found a fully-engulfed home. Once the...
Bath, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Troopers: One airlifted after rollover crash in Bath

State troopers say one person was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash in the Bath-area. It happened Sunday evening in the town of Bath on County Route 11 around 6:30 p.m. The crash reportedly involved one vehicle; and there were two occupants at the...
Waterloo, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested on Seneca Falls Bench Warrant

A 58-year old Waterloo man was arrested Saturday by Seneca Falls Police on a bench warrant for failure to appear for a scheduled court date. Stephen Rapini is accused of failing to appear on a charge of criminal diversion of prescription medication. Rapini was issued an appearance ticket for Seneca...
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...