Sheriff: Waterloo man arrested at Syracuse Hancock Airport after sex assault investigation

Sheriff Kevin Henderson reports the arrest of a Waterloo man at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport where he was working as a contract employee after a sex assault investigation.

Investigators say Matthew Alexaner, 22, of Waterloo was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, which is a Class B felony on Wednesday.

The arrest took place at the airport in Syracuse around 2:20 p.m. The investigation began the day before after a 22-year-old woman reported Alexander engaged in sexual contact with her by forcible compulsion.

He was arraigned and will answer the charges at a later date. An order of protection was granted for the victim.

