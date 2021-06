The cat is out of the bag…literally. Tiger King season 2 is happening but will be without one of its biggest stars. Carole Baskin has turned down an offer from Netflix to star in the show’s second season because she feels she was bamboozled in the first season. She says she was told she’d be portrayed as a hero in the first season but in actuality was seen as a murderer after the show focused a great deal on her missing husband and that she’d been rumored to have killed him and fed him to the tigers. Carole said “I told them to lose my number. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.” No word when the second season will air but it’ll be without Joe Exotic too seeing as he’s in prison and aint getting out anytime soon.