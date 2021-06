Bill Burwell is the Acting Executive Director of the Department’s SelectUSA Program. This post contains external links. Please review our external linking policy. When most people think about trade, they probably conjure images of containers shipped across oceans or trucked along highways. It’s true that America is a major exporter of goods and our ports are abuzz with activity around the clock. We’re also a major source of foreign direct investment—and while this trade term may not spark a visual, chances are high that you live in or near a community that benefits from it.