CCV honors 2020, 2021 grads at virtual celebration

At a special awards luncheon on May 13, The Kiwanis Club of Kingsville announced the number one candidates selected from Academy HS, Priyam Kumar, Bishop HS, Jace Daniel Wilson, H.M. King HS, Alex Elijah Gonzalez Jr. and Mathis Home School Academy, Amy Kaye Mathis to compete for the Texas-Oklahoma District Sophmore of the Year 2021 Scholarship Award. District winners will be announced in August and receive a plaque and a $600 college scholarship. Candidates for the scholarship are nominated by their high schools and all nominees submit a prescribed application descibing leadership positions and service activities while serving school, community and others. Eash top candidate received a certificate and $150 from Kingsville Kiwanis for their outstanding leadership and service. In attendance were proud parents: Dr. Narendra Kumar and Dr. Jaushree Mishra (AHS), George and Sherry Luna (BHS), Arsenio and Stephanie M. Mireles (HMK), Clay and Rhonda Mathis (MHSA) and principals: Charles Odom (AHS), Andi Kuyatt (BHS), Greg Mihleder (HMK) and counselors: Krisit Kelley (AHS), Nelda Vilches (BHS) and Jeannette Lopez (HMK).