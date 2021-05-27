Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

CCV honors 2020, 2021 grads at virtual celebration

vtcng.com
 6 days ago

Community College of Vermont holds a virtual graduation Saturday, June 5, at 2 p.m. More than 450 students from the Class of 2021 will receive associate degrees, while more than 400 members of the Class of 2020 will be celebrated. Graduates represent all 14 Vermont counties, and various states and...

www.vtcng.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grads#College Graduates#Graduate Students#Graduate College#College Students#Graduate Degrees#Lois Mcclure Foundation#Ccv Honors#Student Speakers#Educator#Student Support Services#Newport Academic Center#Associate Degrees#Career Services#Stem Studies#Upper Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Delaware StateGreenwichTime

Last Wesley grads honored as Del. State takes over college

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Graduations are normally an occasion to celebrate, a time to recognize the years of hard work put in by students and to wish them luck in whatever is next. For the hundreds of new graduates, alumni, parents, officials and others present at Wesley College’s commencement last Saturday, it was an exciting and joyful day — but also a bittersweet one.
Amherst, MAhampshire.edu

Hampshire College Commencement Celebrated Grads After a Challenging Year

After a year of remote and in-person learning, COVID-19 restrictions and required weekly testing for all students, Hampshire College officially graduated its class of 2021 on Saturday. From the Daily Hampshire Gazette :. The ceremony honored 214 students who graduated from Hampshire this year. Although the college operated with hybrid...
Societyfordham.edu

Grads and Families Celebrate at Diploma Ceremonies

The first diploma ceremonies of Commencement 2021 shared many traditions with previous ceremonies. Academic robes were donned over formal outfits, Keating Hall was draped in ceremonial bunting, and just before graduates processed onto Edwards Parade, the Victory Bell rang out to announce the start of the ceremonies, which began on May 17.
Atchison, KSnewspressnow.com

Benedictine College celebrates 2020 and 2021 grads

Seniors from the Class of 2020 returned to Atchison, Kansas, to walk across the stage with the Class of 2021 during joint commencement exercises held at Benedictine College on May 15. Seventy-nine graduate students earned their MBA or MASL degrees and many received their hoods and diplomas the week before...
Stanly News & Press

GRADUATION 2021: How to celebrate grads despite unique circumstances

The end of a school year has traditionally been a time of celebration. Students may celebrate because summer vacation has arrived, and families typically gather to celebrate students who have earned their diplomas and degrees. But just as it’s compromised many other traditional celebrations, the COVID-19 pandemic is changing how...
Salem, MASalem News

Salem State honors students virtually

SALEM — Salem State University honored both its classes of 2020 and 2021 on Saturday with a virtual commencement ceremony. More than 1,900 graduate and undergraduate degrees were awarded to the class of 2020 and nearly 1,500 graduate and undergraduate degrees were awarded for the class of 2021. Author, social...
High SchoolCresco Times

Crestwood celebrates 73 grads

CRESCO - The 61st Commencement for Crestwood High School went off without a hitch, with 83 seniors getting their diplomas. Mrs. Karen LeFebvre played the processional and Supt. Ted Ihns welcomed the crowd. To the seniors, he said, “You have made a positive and lasting impression in these halls.”. He...
LifestylePosted by
Q97.9

Celebrate Your 2021 Senior With a Q97.9 Grad Shout-Out

We here at Q97.9 and Town & Country Federal Credit Union are saluting the graduates of 2021, and we want you to give them a shout-out, too. Let everyone know how proud and excited you are about a high school and/or college graduate in your life. Just leave a message...
Fayette, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Niedert recognized as Csomay Honors grad at UIU

FAYETTE – Kaitlin Niedert of Independence was among three graduates recognized by Upper Iowa University (UIU) for their university-wide and community leadership during the May 8 commencement ceremony on the Fayette campus. Niedert was recognized as a Csomay Honors Program graduate for her representation of the university through community involvement and engagement, and through her success as a student, athlete, and professional.
Steele County, MNsouthernminn.com

SteeleCoWorks to celebrate working high school grads

The SteeleCoWorks program hosts Signing Day to celebrate Steele County high school students choosing to enter the workforce after they graduate. The event will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Torey's Restaurant in the upper level conference room. Through SteeleCoWorks, more than 65 students have connected to...
Kingsville, TXkingsvillerecord.com

Kiwanis Club honors grads with scholarships

At a special awards luncheon on May 13, The Kiwanis Club of Kingsville announced the number one candidates selected from Academy HS, Priyam Kumar, Bishop HS, Jace Daniel Wilson, H.M. King HS, Alex Elijah Gonzalez Jr. and Mathis Home School Academy, Amy Kaye Mathis to compete for the Texas-Oklahoma District Sophmore of the Year 2021 Scholarship Award. District winners will be announced in August and receive a plaque and a $600 college scholarship. Candidates for the scholarship are nominated by their high schools and all nominees submit a prescribed application descibing leadership positions and service activities while serving school, community and others. Eash top candidate received a certificate and $150 from Kingsville Kiwanis for their outstanding leadership and service. In attendance were proud parents: Dr. Narendra Kumar and Dr. Jaushree Mishra (AHS), George and Sherry Luna (BHS), Arsenio and Stephanie M. Mireles (HMK), Clay and Rhonda Mathis (MHSA) and principals: Charles Odom (AHS), Andi Kuyatt (BHS), Greg Mihleder (HMK) and counselors: Krisit Kelley (AHS), Nelda Vilches (BHS) and Jeannette Lopez (HMK).
Princeton, NJPrinceton University

Four Grad Students Win Jacobus Honor

Four Ph.D. students were named winners of the Jacobus Fellowship, Princeton’s highest honor for graduate students. The award, which supports the final year of study, is traditionally presented at the Alumni Day luncheon, which was canceled this year. Alexandra Middleton (anthropology) studies neuroprosthetic technologies, which integrate prosthetic limbs with patients’...
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

Yard signs honor high school grads

The Halifax County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Epps Collision Center, Halifax County High School and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center are proud to honor the 2021 Halifax Comet graduates again this year. These organizations and businesses worked together to design and produce yard signs to recognize Halifax...
Half Moon Bay, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

In-person celebrations in store for Coastside grads

Half Moon Bay High School graduates will get to celebrate in person after a senior year mostly spent learning remotely away from their peers. The graduation ceremony, set for 5 p.m., June 3, at the high school’s football field, will allow graduates to give speeches and receive their diplomas alongside the school community. The ceremony will be limited to two guests per graduate, but will also be live streamed online for other family and friends to watch.
Acadia Parish, LAraynetoday.com

Rayne High graduation to honor 117 grads

Of the 117 graduates of Rayne High School who will receive their high school diplomas on Tuesday, May 25, at the 7 p.m. commencement at the school stadium, six will graduate with highest grade point average, named “Highest Distinction” medallion recipient graduates. Top graduates of the RHS class of 2021...
Tiffin, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Columbian celebrates grads

Tiffin Columbian graduates are pictured processing down Union Street Saturday, on their way into the Frost Kalnow Stadium for Columbian's graduation ceremony.
El Paso, TXelpasoinc.com

Foster School of Medicine grads honored at commencement

The Paul L. Foster School of Medicine held commencement ceremonies for 91 graduates at the Plaza Theatre May 21. The school, part of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, has graduated more than 600 students who have become or are on their way to becoming practicing physicians.
EducationMining Journal

Journal honors 2021 grads with special web videos

High school graduations are something we dream about for most of our K-12 years. It’s a journey that seems to take an entire lifetime, and in a way, it does. From roughly ages 5 to 18, we wake up each morning and head to school. We meet teachers, school staffers and fellow students who fundamentally shape us and make us who we are, as children, as teenagers and finally, as adults.
CollegesUTD Mercury

Academic Assistance

UTD’s Student Success Center (SSC) offers a variety of programs to support students in their academic journey. Here is a list of a few:. Peer Tutoring is offered for select courses on a walk-in basis and sometimes by appointment. The list of supported courses can be found online. The tutors are other students who have previously done well in the course and passed a rigorous content exam. Tutors also offer weekly reviews and exam reviews, although these services aren’t available for the summer semester. For the moment, Peer Tutoring services are still being offered virtually, but this will likely change for the fall semester.