Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ovid, NY

Deputies: Seneca Falls man charged with aggravated DWI after crash in Ovid

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bA5tf_0aDVM7kb00

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday at 1 p.m. deputies responded to the area of County Rd. 131 near Highland Rd. in Ovid for a one-vehicle property damage accident.

Deputies report a vehicle operated by Matthew R. Turner, 30 of Seneca Falls was traveling north on County Rd. 131, when he lost control and went off the roadway- coming to rest on the west side of the road.

Turner was uninjured and the only person involved in the accident.

However, upon further investigation it was discovered that he was intoxicated. Deputies charged Turner with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.18% or Higher, and Speed Not Reasonable or Prudent.

Turner was released and will appear in the Town of Ovid Court at a later date to answer to the charges.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seneca County, NY
Traffic
County
Seneca County, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
Seneca County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ovid, NY
City
Seneca Falls, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Ovid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Traffic Accident#County Sheriff#County Court#Alcohol Damage#West Side#Dwi#Town Of Ovid Court#Aggravated Driving#Crash#Man#Highland Rd#Property Damage#Lost Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic Violations
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Iphone
Related
Livingston County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Livingston County man charged for injuring baby

On June 3, Child Protective Services notified deputies of a small child who was being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital. Following an investigation of the baby having multiple rib fractures, leg fractures and possible arm fractures, The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Dustin Smith, of Nunda. It is alleged...