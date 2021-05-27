Deputies: Seneca Falls man charged with aggravated DWI after crash in Ovid

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday at 1 p.m. deputies responded to the area of County Rd. 131 near Highland Rd. in Ovid for a one-vehicle property damage accident.

Deputies report a vehicle operated by Matthew R. Turner, 30 of Seneca Falls was traveling north on County Rd. 131, when he lost control and went off the roadway- coming to rest on the west side of the road.

Turner was uninjured and the only person involved in the accident.

However, upon further investigation it was discovered that he was intoxicated. Deputies charged Turner with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.18% or Higher, and Speed Not Reasonable or Prudent.

Turner was released and will appear in the Town of Ovid Court at a later date to answer to the charges.

