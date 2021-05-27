Cancel
Clinical Laboratory Pays $25,000 to Settle Potential HIPAA Security Rule Violations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Peachstate Health Management, LLC, doing business as AEON Clinical Laboratories (Peachstate), has agreed to pay $25,000 to the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and to implement a corrective action plan to settle potential violations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Security Rule, say officials.

