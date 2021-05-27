Clinical Laboratory Pays $25,000 to Settle Potential HIPAA Security Rule Violations

As businesses rework their mask requirements such as lifting face mask requirements for customers who are vaccinated against COVID-19, questions about medical privacy are back in the spotlight. The question of whether it's okay to ask a maskless patron if they've been vaccinated has come into focus. Vaccine opponents, including members of the U.S. Congress, are once again claiming that the HIPAA federal privacy law protects individuals from being asked about their vaccination status. We find this claim to be false. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) applies only to healthcare related businesses (including insurance and medical providers.) According to the Health Information Privacy section of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services website*, these entities (and the contractors associated with them) are required to follow the HIPAA rules: