Tompkins Financial promotes Tomazin to SVP

Tompkins Financial Corporation has promoted Matt Tomazin to Treasurer and Senior Vice President. He will report to Frank Fetsko, Tompkins Financial Chief Operating Officer.

Tomazin joined Tompkins in 2019 and brings fourteen years of experience in the financial industry to his new role. He will be responsible for managing bank liquidity, interest rate and capital risk while optimizing earnings by balancing customer needs, market conditions, investment and wholesale borrowing strategies.

“We’re thrilled to promote Matt to his new role as treasurer,” said Fetsko. “His deep knowledge of market conditions and economics will help Tompkins continue down its path as a sustainable and successful organization.”

Tomazin resides in Newark Valley with his wife and two daughters. He is also an active member of his community serving on the Town of Newark Valley Planning Board, Tioga County Planning Board, and Tioga County Rural Economic Area Partnership Board.

Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. For more information on Tompkins Financial, visit www.tompkinsfinancial.com.

