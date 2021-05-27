Brockhampton Perform 'Don't Shoot Up the Party' on 'Late Show'

Alright little music heads, it's time to tune in and turn it up with the release of New Music Friday! So today we've got a hot one from Doja Cat who comes with her third album called "Planet Her" that's a nice crossover of pop and hip hop with features from Young Thug on "Payday" with we're sure or hope will be a single since it's a big record with a easy feel good hook. The song "Get Into It (Yuh)" is a hot uptempo track that's perfect to add to a workout playlist, "Need To Know" is one of my favorites because the track was almost magical and Doja came through with smooth lyrics and hard bars. Call it girl power with bringing in Ariana Grande for "I Don't Do Drugs" for a very melodic track that's best on high. Doja teams up with the Weeknd again with "You Right" for a sexy track that's laced with the perfect high notes that only The Weeknd can deliver and yes this one's definitely on repeat. You can also catch JID and SZA with their already released hit single "Kiss More" on this project.