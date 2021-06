Tony Brown is a wide receiver who appears to be fighting an uphill battle to make it in the NFL. He isn’t particularly big or fast, and he doesn’t sport any eye-popping stats from his four years playing in the Big 12 and PAC 12 conferences. He only has a single career punt return, and he was waived four times by a total of three NFL teams a year ago. He has been active for just a single NFL game (Washington’s home game against Dallas in October 2020) in which he played 4 offensive snaps and didn’t break onto the stats sheet.