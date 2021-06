The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced that they are expecting their second child.Since the 1970s, several members of the royal family have given birth at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London.But for her first child, Meghan Markle chose, instead, to give birth at home in Windsor Castle, following a Buckingham Palace announcement that the couple had planned to keep details surrounding the royal birth private until they had "an opportunity to celebrate privately as a family".Now that the couple have stepped down from their roles in the royal family and moved to the US,...