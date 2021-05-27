Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

WorldNet, Expedition Communications partner to launch contingency satellite service

By Contributor
newsismybusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorldNet Telecommunications LLC has partnered with Expedition Communications to offer a set of business continuity services, which includes a new contingency satellite service. The WorldNet Sky Internet, powered by Expedition Communications will provide business customers in general and WorldNet business partners access to satellite and regular internet, voice, cloud-based services,...

newsismybusiness.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Communications#Business Partners#The Partners#Service Provider#Communications Systems#Security#Cto#Satellite Internet#Cloud Based Services#Information Systems#Business Customers#Internet Technology#Expertise#Human Resources Companies#Businesses#Emergency#Disaster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
FEMA
Related
BusinessSFGate

Martello Launches Global Partner Program Enabling Microsoft 365 Digital Experience Monitoring Services for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

New partner LDI joins to offer unique Microsoft 365 and Teams digital experience monitoring to its more than 7,000 clients. Martello Technologies Group Inc., (“Martello” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring (“DEM”) solutions announces the launch of its channel partner program and welcomes partner LDI to the program. Martello’s partner program allows managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs) to bring the benefits of Martello’s Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams digital experience monitoring platform to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). LDI, a New York-based leader in the supply, sale and service of digital office technology with more than 7,000 small and medium sized enterprise customers, has joined the program.
BusinessMiddletown Press

Clockworks Analytics Launches Partner Program for Digital Transformation of Mechanical, Controls, and Engineering Services

BOSTON (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Clockworks Analytics, the world’s most widely utilized cloud-based building analytics company, formally announced the launch of its partner program. The program will drive the digital transformation of building management by helping mechanical, controls, and engineering companies utilize the award-winning Clockworks software to provide a more predictive level of service to buildings across the globe.
Gamblinginsidersport.com

SBC Advisory Partners launched to provide expert services

A group of gambling Industry experts has teamed up with global media and events firm SBC to launch a new consultancy service to help companies realise their potential. SBC Advisory Partners has been set up to offer a pioneering consulting and transaction advisory service for the sports, betting & gaming industries. SBC Advisory Partners boasts an unrivalled network of contacts founded on the deep industry roots of its highly experienced partners and the reach of its global conferences and business media portfolio.
arxiv.org

Exploiting potentials of satellite applications for establishing a global quantum communication network without fibre-based relays

Recent the large-scale quantum network that connects metropolitan area quantum networks between the cities is realized by integrating the free-space and fibre QKD links, yet the fiber-based trusted nodes in such network could be subject to constant surveillance and probes. To remove these fiber-channel risks, we consider a network where a space-based relay, Micius satellite, executes a sequence of keys delivery missions, allowing thus any two cities to have a shared key. In this work, we develop a comprehensive framework integrated with the precise orbital modeling and the cloud statistics model to enable a pre-assessment on the satellite-based QKD applications. Using this framework, we consider three different scheduling strategies and estimate the keys possible to deliver to the cities, respectively. Results show that the strategy of pursing the total final keys maximized significantly embodies space-based QKD advantage, while the strategy of considering different levels of missions achieves more keys delivered to a higher priority mission. Most importantly, the targeted strategy of pursuing the distribution of final keys delivered being coincident with network traffic distribution, guarantees the individual needs, further promoting the utilization of delivered keys in practice. We also provide a comparison between the total number of delivered keys by the satellite with different altitude orbits. It is demonstrated that the plans for constructing a low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, are more effective than that for employing an expensive high-orbit satellite, for a realization of the potential applications. Our works not only provides a practical method in the near term but also gives the aforehand exploration to establish satellite-based quantum communication network.
Businessaithority.com

Crossbeam Launches Partner Cloud

Crossbeam’s Partner Cloud is disrupting the way partnerships are built and scaled, allowing teams to infuse partner data throughout their systems and automated processes. Crossbeam, the world’s first and most powerful partner ecosystem platform, announced the launch of its Partner Cloud. A groundbreaking ecosystem revenue accelerator, the Partner Cloud bridges the gap between how customers get partner data out of Crossbeam and into their tools, technologies, and broader teams – at scale.
Electronicsverticalmag.com

ACR Electronics launches Bivy Stick satellite communication device and app

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 37 seconds. Safety and survival specialist ACR Electronics has launched the world’s smallest and most simple satellite communication device – the ACR Bivy Stick two-way satellite messenger and app. The new ACR Bivy Stick offers an innovative and affordable option for sending SMS messages, tracking...
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Lynk Plans to Offer Commercial LEO Satellite-to-Phone Service in 2022

Lynk Global, a space-based mobile network connectivity provider, on Tuesday announced that it has filed for a commercial operator's license with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Commercial service is expected to begin around the world starting next year upon FCC approval, said the firm. The startup's patented technology will eventually...
Softwareaithority.com

Laird Connectivity Joins Software AG PartnerConnect Global Partner Program

Laird Connectivity announced it is partnering with Software AG, a leader in IoT, Integration, API Management, and Business Transformation software, through its PartnerConnect partner program. The Cumulocity cloud is a perfect fit for customers looking to leverage an IoT cloud with Laird Connectivity IoT sensors and gateways. The combination of our joint offerings simplifies the IoT journey for enterprise customers looking to get to market quickly.
Marketsaithority.com

AWS Public Sector Selects Buurst as a Strategic Provider for Smart Data Migration Workloads

Buurst, a leading enterprise-class data performance company, announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector has selected the company as a strategic provider for smart data migration. Buurst’s new Fuusion™ technology enables organizations to accelerate the migration of application workloads to AWS and AWS cloud-native services for data orchestration. “We...
Softwareaithority.com

E2open to Combine With BluJay Solutions, a Leading Cloud-Based, Logistics Execution Platform

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc., a leading network-based provider of a 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, announced that it will acquire BluJay Solutions, a leading cloud-based, logistics execution platform. Based on the price of E2open’s Class A Common Stock at May 25, 2021 market close, the stock and cash transaction is valued at approximately $1.7 billion.
Chattanooga, TNStamford Advocate

InfoSystems, a Leading Infrastructure, IT optimization and Cybersecurity Firm, Honored on CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 List

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. InfoSystems, Inc., a trusted infrastructure, IT optimization and cybersecurity partner headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named InfoSystems to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list. CRN announces its top 500 solution providers list each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. This year’s impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Europe picks EuroQCI satellite quantum communications consortium

TAMPA, Fla. — Europe has tasked an Airbus-led group to devise its own quantum communications network as startup Arqit raises $400 million for a space-based system. Airbus said May 31 the European Commission awarded the group a contract to study a quantum technology-powered network, called EuroQCI, to secure critical infrastructure across Europe.
TechnologyInfoworld

KuppingerCole Report - Safeguarding Your Most Valuable Data: Five Key Criteria to Assess Cloud Provider Security

Digital Transformation has profoundly changed our entire society, especially in the last decade. The world today is quickly growing more digitalized, interconnected, and complex. Most companies seem to intuitively understand the cloud’s operational benefits such as elastic scale, reducing costs, automation, and even security. Yet some see risks such as added network latency, potential availability problems, or the risk of cloud vendor or platform lock-in. A surprising majority of IT specialists see the cloud as a more secure alternative to their existing onpremises infrastructure. This can be especially true for smaller companies with limited IT security staff. All Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) invest heavily in the security and compliance of their infrastructure and gladly offer their customers a large portfolio of security solutions and services.
Aerospace & Defensethefastmode.com

OneWeb A Step Closer to Commercial Launch with 36 New Satellites

OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, last week launched 36 satellites to bring the company a step closer to starting commercial service by the end of the year. The satellites are manufactured by OneWeb Satellites, a joint venture between OneWeb and Airbus Defence and Space based in...
RetailBusiness Insider

UniformMarket launches new Catalog Communication Manager

EVANSTON, Ill., May 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Following the recent launches of a new Distributor Portal and Dealer Stores, UniformMarket is continuing their dedication to technological innovation with the launch of a new Catalog Communication Manager – a technology solution that'll address the product data challenges shared by retailers and dealers alike in the uniform supply chain.
IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

OQ Technology Ready to Launch World’s First 5G IoT Satellite Aboard the SpaceX Transporter-2 Mission, via Launch Services Contract with Spaceflight Inc.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2021-- OQ Technology, a multinational satellite 5G internet-of things (IoT) operator, announced today it will be launching its first commercial satellite to a sun synchronous orbit via a launch agreement with Spaceflight Inc. The smallsat will lift-off on the SpaceX Transporter-2 mission, scheduled to launch no earlier than June 2021. Spaceflight is managing the procurement, mission management, and integration of the spacecraft for the upcoming launch.
U.S. Politicsnattleboro.com

Federal Communications Commission Launches Emergency Broadband Benefit:

On May 12th, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) kicked off the Emergency Broadband Benefit. The benefit provides eligible consumers discounts on broadband service and devices. The benefit will continue until there is no longer funding or six months after the federal government declares an end to the pandemic. Eligible households...
Cell Phoneshawaiitelegraph.com

AdvanceTC Testing Satellite-Ready, Omnimode Voice Communication App, StarzChat

Unique combination of secure, federated instant messaging with Push-to-Talk radio comm, live video broadcasts, and emergency location sharing. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / AdvanceTC Limited (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF), Satellite and mobile communication innovation leader, AdvanceTC today announced the pre-launch testing of its StarzChat integrated and satellite-ready, voice chat platform, soon to be available free for iOS and Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS.